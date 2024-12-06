True system reduces damage from elephant intrusions

An official installs a camera trap connected to a communications network to identify elephant locations and send real-time alerts.

True Corporation has utilised technology to address human-elephant conflict in collaboration with Kui Buri National Park in Prachuap Khiri Khan province.

The telecom operator plans to expand the Kui Buri model to cover forests across the country where there are human-elephant conflicts.

The True Smart Early Warning System (TSEWS) used in Kui Buri National Park aims to reduce damage caused by elephants by up to 100%.

Chief executive Manat Manavutiveth said the company partnered with the Department of National Parks and the World Wide Fund for Nature-Thailand since 2018 to pilot the project in the national park.

The initiative uses 5G high-speed internet, 4G wireless broadband and Internet of Things (IoT) systems.

The TSEWS is a prime example of True's "Tech for Good" initiative, showcasing how technology can drive tangible, positive social change by addressing human-elephant conflict, said Mr Manat.

As forest areas are hewn down to create agricultural areas, diminishing food sources for wild elephants, the animals often wander into human communities, causing damage to lives and property.

According to data from the International Fund for Animal Welfare, human-elephant conflict led to the deaths of around 200 wild elephants per year in Sri Lanka, 100 wild elephants per year in India, and 120 wild elephants per year in Kenya.

Human fatalities are also significant, with around 400 human fatalities per year recorded in India and around 200 human fatalities recorded in Kenya between 2010 and 2017.

In Thailand, the wild elephant population is 4,013 to 4,422, distributed across 16 forest complexes and 94 protected areas nationwide.

While the elephant population is increasing, the size of protected forest areas remains unchanged, causing elephants to venture outside forest zones in search of food.

From 2021 to 2023, wild elephants left forest areas more than 37,000 times, causing in excess of 3,800 incidents of property and crop damage.

Of particular concern is over the past 12 years, 227 people have died and 198 have been injured from wild elephant intrusions.

These figures highlight the urgent need to find sustainable coexistence solutions for humans and elephants, according to True.

Mr Manat said the main challenge in areas affected by wild elephant intrusions is the inability to quickly identify the animals' locations or predict their movements. This often leads to significant damage to lives and property.

"Our TSEWS combines real-time monitoring capacity with high-speed internet and camera traps equipped with advanced image analysis. This ensures precise location tracking and enables timely interventions," he said.

The model can serve as a framework for other countries facing similar challenges, Mr Manat said.

The TSEWS is monitoring more than 400 wild elephants in Kui Buri National Park.

The system integrates 4G and 5G smart networks with artificial intelligence technology and IoT devices to develop a proactive system.

Camera traps equipped with SIM cards are connected to these communications networks to identify locations and send real-time alerts.

When the cameras detect elephants leaving the forest area, the system transmits images and GPS coordinates to the cloud system for immediate analysis.

The control centre notifies field officers and deploys drones to verify the situation. Officers work to safely move the elephants back into the forest, reducing risks and minimising damage.

Veera Kunchairuk, deputy director-general of the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation, said the warning system supports the work of field officers by enabling swift monitoring and efficiently guiding elephants back to the forest.

The TSEWS has proven to be highly effective in supporting wildlife management teams.

In 2023, although 1,104 incidents of wild elephants entering the Kui Buri National Park area were reported, crop damage occurred in only four cases, or 0.36%. This is a significant improvement from 2017, when crop damage before the system's implementation occurred in 74.5% of intrusions.

The system has enabled authorities to guide elephants back into the forest while preventing losses, according to the department.