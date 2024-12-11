Pfizer Thailand Reaffirms Commitment to Expanding Access to Innovative Medicines

This year, Pfizer globally celebrated its 175 years. This milestone is not just a celebration of longevity but a testament to the company's unwavering dedication to improving global health. In Thailand, the company has been a significant contributor to the healthcare landscape for over six decades.

Mark Kuo, Country Manager of Pfizer Thailand, shared the company’s vision, emphasizing its focus on innovation, patient care, medical science advancement, and growth opportunities in response to an aging population and increasing healthcare expenditure. This shows a potential for Pfizer’s growth through innovative medicines and vaccines addressing unmet medical needs and reinforcing its position in the industry. He highlights the critical importance of understanding the local market dynamics. “The Thai healthcare sector is unique, with its own set of challenges and opportunities. It is important to tailor our strategies to address these specific needs.”

Strategic partnerships with local healthcare providers and government agencies amplify Pfizer’s reach and impact. These collaborations enhance their distribution networks and allow participation in public health initiatives aimed at improving the quality of healthcare across the nation. Last year, Pfizer (Thailand) Limited signed an MOU with the Medical Council's Center for Continuing Medical Education to support developing academic content, including scientific articles and various medical courses on the continuing education platform for medical practitioners through the MedX and PfizerPro applications. This initiative equips interns, residents, and fellows with essential knowledge and up-to-date information, enhancing their ability to serve the public effectively in the digital era.

"One of the biggest opportunities lies in expanding access to innovative treatments and enhancing patient care. There is also growth potential in oncology, rare diseases, vaccines, and primary and specialty care medicines. By leveraging Pfizer's research capabilities and collaborating with local partners, we can make a significant impact on public health in Thailand.", added Mark.

Pfizer’s approach involves market research and engagement with local healthcare professionals, regulatory bodies, and patients. By gaining insights into the local landscape, this leading pharma firm can develop and deliver innovative vaccines and treatments that address the most pressing health concerns in Thailand. This targeted strategy ensures that their products are not only effective but also accessible and relevant to the Thai population.

When discussing patient care, which is central to everything Pfizer does, Mark Kuo highlights that Pfizer strives to ensure that every patient has access to the best possible care and treatment options. The company listens to patients' needs and works to improve health outcomes through support programs, and partnerships with healthcare providers. "We are dedicated to making a meaningful difference in the lives of patients and their families."

Beyond providing medications, Pfizer Thailand has actively taken part in community service. The company has initiated numerous programs focused on disease prevention, health education, and supporting underprivileged communities through the Pfizer Thailand Foundation (PTF), established over two decades ago. A notable PTF contribution is its scholarship program, initiated in 2003, targeting exceptional students lacking financial resources. This initiative nurtures and promotes more professionals in medicine, science, and pharmacy, thereby enhancing the knowledge and capabilities of public health personnel nationwide. To date, the Pfizer Foundation has funded over 1,200 scholarships, totaling more than 60 million baht. These scholarships are granted to academically outstanding students and individuals exhibiting a strong volunteer spirit and active community engagement, embodying PTF's commitment.

Additionally, since 2004, the foundation has supported the Medical Association of Thailand's medical ethics orientation program for new medical graduates. These initiatives highlight Pfizer’s comprehensive approach to healthcare, addressing the broader well-being of the Thai population.

Mark Kuo concludes that Pfizer’s vision is to lead in innovation, champion patient care, and advance medical science. As they move forward, they stay committed to upholding these core values and positively affecting the health and well-being of Thai people. “We are dedicated to collaborating with our partners and stakeholders to achieve these objectives and build a healthier future for all”.