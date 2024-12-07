State-Google fraud effort blocks scams

Mr Prasert says the ministry is committed to collaborating on projects with leading global companies to prevent and suppress technology crimes, in accordance with the instructions of the prime minister.

A collaboration between the Digital Economy and Society (DES) Ministry and Google blocked more than 4.8 million online scam attempts and roughly 41,000 dangerous apps since April this year.

The initiative started in April, providing the Google Play Protect feature, which automatically prevents the installation of malicious or risky apps on Android smartphones.

The scheme protects public security and builds confidence in digital usage, said DES Minister Prasert Jantararuangtong.

Google Play Protect blocked attempts by criminals to install apps more than 4.8 million times on more than 1 million Android devices, according to the ministry.

More than 41,000 apps were blocked from unknown sources on the internet, such as web browsers, messaging apps and file managers, including fake apps that pretend to be popular messaging apps, game apps and e-commerce apps.

The efforts include the development of a system for protecting and maintaining the safety of people's data and assets, as well as the creation of a digital workforce and digital government as the nation transforms.

In a related development, the ministry recently reported on the performance of the Anti-Online Scam Operation Centre (AOC), or 1441 hotline operations, from Nov 1, 2023 to Nov 29, 2024.

During the period, the AOC received 1.26 million calls to report scams, an average of 3,178 calls per day.

The centre suspended 403,979 bank accounts, an average of 1,144 accounts per day.

The DES Ministry reported the top five reasons for account suspension comprised: fraudulent purchase or sale of goods or services, numbered 120,065 accounts; luring people to seek additional income, totalled 98,803 accounts; scam investments tallied 60,793 accounts; scams to transfer money to receive prizes accounted for 35,001 accounts; and fraudulent lending 31,350 accounts.