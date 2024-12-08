Leadership reality check: the path to self-awareness

Learn to recognise the signals that mean it could be time to reassess your leadership style

When you are a high-level executive, who will dare to give you feedback? The higher you climb in the corporate hierarchy, the less likely it is that people will feel comfortable offering you honest feedback. This is why self-awareness is an essential trait for effective leadership.

Executives must learn to notice the subtle signals from their environment, such as the behaviour and engagement of their team members, to understand when change is necessary.

The Importance of Self-Awareness in Leadership

Self-awareness is the cornerstone of effective leadership. It involves understanding one’s strengths, weaknesses, emotions and the impact these have on others. For high-level executives, self-awareness is crucial because it directly influences their ability to lead, inspire and foster a collaborative environment.

When leaders lack self-awareness, they may inadvertently create a culture of fear or disengagement, where team members feel uncomfortable voicing their opinions or ideas.

Recognising the Signals

When executives notice that they are often the only ones speaking in meetings, it is a clear signal that their leadership style may be stifling open communication. However, there are other subtle signs that leaders should be aware of, which directly stem from their behaviour:

1. Monopolising conversations: If you find that you are the one doing most of the talking in meetings, it may indicate that others feel their input is not valued or that there is no space for their ideas. This includes situations where everyone agrees too quickly, even when you make inappropriate or rude comments, just to please you.

2. Lack of genuine engagement: When team members avoid making eye contact, provide minimal questions or feedback, or frequently agree without discussion, it suggests they are not genuinely engaged. This can be a sign of discomfort or fear of expressing their true thoughts.

3. Non-verbal cues: Pay attention to body language such as crossed arms, lack of nodding, or people leaning away from you. These non-verbal cues can indicate discomfort or disengagement.

4. Side conversations and delayed responses: If you notice team members having side conversations or whispering during meetings, or if there is a noticeable delay before anyone responds to your questions, it might mean they do not feel comfortable sharing their thoughts openly in the group setting.

5. Avoidance of direct interaction: When employees prefer to communicate through emails or intermediaries rather than directly with you, it may indicate a barrier in open communication. This can also be seen if team members avoid direct interaction during meetings or discussions.

6. Lack of initiative and increased absenteeism: When employees stop volunteering for new projects or taking initiative, it might suggest they feel their efforts are not recognised or valued. Similarly, a rise in absenteeism or frequent requests for remote work can be a subtle sign that employees are trying to avoid the office environment due to discomfort or dissatisfaction.

7. Frequent conflicts and resistance to change: An increase in workplace conflicts or resistance to new initiatives can be signs of underlying issues with team dynamics or leadership approaches. This resistance might stem from a lack of trust in leadership or poor communication about the reasons behind the changes.

The Consequences of Ignoring the Signals

Ignoring these signals can have detrimental effects on the organisation. It can lead to a lack of innovation, as employees may withhold creative ideas. Morale can suffer, resulting in decreased productivity and higher turnover rates. Moreover, the organisation may miss out on valuable insights that could drive growth and improvement.

Steps to Foster Change

To address these issues, high-level executives must take proactive steps to enhance their self-awareness and create a more inclusive and open environment. Here are some suggestions:

1. Seek feedback: Regularly solicit feedback from team members about your leadership style and the meeting dynamics. This can be done through anonymous surveys or one-on-one conversations.

2. Encourage participation: Actively encourage team members to share their ideas and opinions. This can be achieved by asking open-ended questions and giving everyone a chance to speak.

3. Model vulnerability: Show that it is okay to make mistakes and learn from them. When leaders admit their own shortcomings, it creates a culture of openness and continuous improvement.

4. Create psychological safety: Foster an environment where employees feel safe to express their thoughts without fear of negative consequences. This involves being approachable, listening actively and responding constructively.

5. Reflect and adapt: Regularly reflect on your behaviour and its impact on others. Be willing to adapt your approach based on the feedback and the needs of your team.

High-level executives play a pivotal role in shaping the culture and success of their organisations. By recognising the silent signals and other indicators that suggest the need for self-awareness and change, leaders can create a more inclusive, innovative and productive environment.

Embracing feedback, encouraging participation and fostering psychological safety are essential steps towards becoming a more effective and empathetic leader. Executives must approach these steps with the right mindset, focusing on continuous improvement and genuine engagement. In doing so, they not only enhance their own leadership capabilities but also empower their teams to achieve greater heights.

Varinthorn Piyatataungvara is a Senior Consultant at BTS Thailand, known for her attentive listening and deep understanding of people’s needs, which make her an exceptional coach. Drawing on decades of experience as vice-president of human resources and development for some of Thailand’s largest banks, Varinthorn combines her strategic insights with a natural talent for training and facilitation. Her ability to convey complex information while maintaining a clear view of the bigger picture ensures impactful and effective learning experiences. Executives and leaders interested in her expertise can contact her at varinthorn.piyatataungvara@bts.com and connect with her on LinkedIn