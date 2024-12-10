Thaicom agrees to Indian satellite deal

IPSTAR (India) Private Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of SET-listed Thaicom, has obtained an authorisation to provide satellite services in India from the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorization Centre.

Thaicom chief executive Patompob Suwansiri said under the new Indian space policy, the agency authorised IPSTAR India to provide satellite-related services via its existing Thaicom satellites: Thaicom 4 positioned at 119.5° East orbit and Thaicom 8 at the 78.5°E slot.

The agency also granted an authorisation for Thaicom 9, which is slated for launch to 119.5°E in 2025.

Thaicom's satellite services will focus on delivering broadband satellite solutions to enhance India's digital infrastructure, targeting not only rural markets but also underserved areas with connectivity challenges, said Mr Patompob.

This initiative aims to help bridge the digital divide in the region while meeting the growing and diverse demand for satellite services in India, he said.

"Clinching this deal marks a significant milestone for Thaicom, as we remain dedicated to India as a strategic market," said Mr Patompob.

Thaicom has been providing satellite services to the Indian market since 1997, and committed to serving the nation in the long term, he said.

Mr Patompob said the company's broadband service delivery will enable Thaicom to meet India's insatiable demand for broadband connectivity.

Thaicom's board approved a budget of 15 billion baht for the company's satellite investment last year.

Thaicom was previously expected to launch three new satellites -- Thaicom 9A, Thaicom 9 and Thaicom 10 -- to the 119.5°E orbit slot.

However, the plan changed, with Thaicom 9A heading to the 50.5°E orbit first to keep the country's rights to this orbit before they expire on Nov 27.

Under the initial plan, Thaicom 9A and Thaicom 9 are scheduled to launch services by the first quarter and third quarter of 2025, respectively, while Thaicom 10 is expected to launch services by end of 2027.

Recently the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission held an auction of the rights to use three orbital slots: 50.5°E, 51°E, and 142°E.

Thaicom subsidiary TC Space Connect clinched the right to use the 50.5°E orbit and decided to drag the EutelSat satellite it rents, dubbed Thaicom 9A, to the orbit.