BCPG to invest B32bn in power projects

The Lomligor Wind Farm, with a capacity of 10 megawatts, operated by BCPG in Nakhon Si Thammarat's Pak Phanang district.

BCPG Plc, the power generation arm of energy conglomerate Bangchak Corporation, is preparing to spend more than 32 billion baht next year to fund investments in Thailand and overseas, paving the way for greater use of clean energy.

The amount is 10 times more than the company's capital spending in 2023, which totalled 3.2 billion baht.

"We plan to allocate 18.7 billion baht of the 2025 budget for new investment projects," said Niwat Adirek, president and chief executive of BCPG.

Among the investments are solar and wind farms in Laos and Vietnam.

In Thailand, the company plans to invest in projects to sell electricity to the manufacturing sector.

BCPG announced earlier it was expanding in Southeast Asia, with the latest move to acquire shares worth 4.5 billion baht in two wind farms with combined electricity generation capacity of 99 megawatts in Vietnam.

The two wind power projects, both located in Gia Lai province in central Vietnam, represent the second asset the company has acquired after investing in a wind farm in Laos.

Another portion of the 2025 budget, amounting to 13.6 billion baht, is to finance projects currently in the development stage.

They include solar energy projects, both on-ground and floating solar farms, in Taiwan with a combined capacity of 100MW.

BCPG is also developing the 600MW Monsoon Vind Power Plant in Laos, which spans 400,000 rai, or 64,000 hectares, in the provinces of Sekong and Attapeu. The facility is to supply electricity to Vietnam's state grid.

The business plan to sell power to Vietnam is central to its investment in Laos.

In addition to Laos, Vietnam, Taiwan and Thailand, the company is interested in seeking business opportunities in the Philippines, Australia and the US because of the growth potential for renewable energy development.

According to Mr Niwat, BCPG wants to increase its power generation capacity to 2,800MW by 2030, up from 2,053MW at present.

The proportion of clean power is set to increase from 38% to 70% by that year, while gas-based electricity will fall from 62% to 30%.