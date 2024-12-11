PTT Hosts Forum on Clean Energy for Thailand

Energy pricing volatility continues to pressure Thailand’s power sector and related industries.

Decisions on further crude oil production by OPEC+, coupled with geopolitical unrest, post-USA election policies, and China’s economic developments, alongside the shift towards clean energy, have created paradoxical challenges for energy businesses. Under the theme “Regenerative Thailand with Cleanergy: Think Ahead, Advancing Thailand’s Future with Clean Energy,” PTT Group provided a platform to update energy directions and share visions between the public and private sectors.