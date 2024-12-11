PTT Hosts Forum on Clean Energy for Thailand
text size
Business
General

PTT Hosts Forum on Clean Energy for Thailand

PUBLISHED : 11 Dec 2024 at 15:50

SPONSORED CONTENT

Energy pricing volatility continues to pressure Thailand’s power sector and related industries.

Decisions on further crude oil production by OPEC+, coupled with geopolitical unrest, post-USA election policies, and China’s economic developments, alongside the shift towards clean energy, have created paradoxical challenges for energy businesses. Under the theme “Regenerative Thailand with Cleanergy: Think Ahead, Advancing Thailand’s Future with Clean Energy,” PTT Group provided a platform to update energy directions and share visions between the public and private sectors.

Do you like the content of this article?

RECOMMENDED

TRENDING