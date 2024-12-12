Global Oil Prices Drop Amid Economic and Geopolitical Pressures

Crude Oil Market Overview

In Q4/2024, ICE Brent crude oil prices averaged $74.40 per barrel (October 1 to November 29), down from $78.51 per barrel in Q3. This decline is attributed to weakened demand, largely driven by China’s sluggish economic performance. China’s Q3/2024 GDP growth reached +4.6% year-on-year, the lowest since Q1/2023, due to subdued domestic consumption, a prolonged real estate downturn, and slower government spending.

To address these challenges, China has introduced several stimuli packages, including:

Cutting the 7-day Reverse Repo rate by 0.2% to 1.5%.

Reducing the minimum down payment requirements for second homes from 25% to 15%.

Increasing the local government debt ceiling to 35.52 trillion yuan ($4.95 trillion) to refinance existing debt.

However, UBS Group AG has criticised these measures as indirect stimuli, emphasising the need for more robust economic policies. Source:ABC News (https://www.abc.net.au/news/2024-11-06/us-election-results-map-donald-trump-victory-path/104558036)

US-China Relations and Economic Impacts

Currently, under the administration of President Joe Biden, the US has tariffs on Chinese products, such as 25% on steel, aluminium, and lithium-ion batteries, as well as 102.5% on electric vehicles. However, President-elect Donald Trump, elected to be the 45th and 47th president of the US with 295 electoral votes on 5 Nov.’24, proposed new trade policies that increase the 10% tariff on all imported products from China. This policy could put pressure on China’s export-driven economy.

Oil Production and Market Dynamics