Chevron Hands over Wellhead Platform Topside to CPOC for reuse in JDA Operations

Chevron Thailand Exploration and Production, Ltd., in partnership with Mitsui Oil Exploration Co., Ltd. (MOECO), has handed over a wellhead platform topside (WHP Topside) to Carigali–PTTEPI Operating Company Sdn. Bhd. (CPOC). The transfer supports petroleum production in the Thailand–Malaysia Joint Development Area (JDA) and was formalised in a signing ceremony witnessed by senior officials from the Department of Mineral Fuels, Ministry of Energy.

This asset transfer will help reduce the import of materials and equipment used in petroleum operations and decrease steel waste from decommissioning by 576 tons, which translates to a reduction of 690 tons of CO2 emissions. This reuse technique maximizes the value of available resources, ensures safety, and lowers environmental impact.

Chevron first pioneered the reuse of WHP Topsides in the Gulf of Thailand in 2017. Since then, 12 WHP Topsides have been successfully reused, collectively reducing carbon emissions by up to 10,000 tons—an impact comparable to the carbon absorption of 165,351 seedlings grown over a decade.