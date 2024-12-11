Restaurants worry over New Year disappointment

Listen to this article

A tourist boat cruises along the Chao Phraya River before passing under the Memorial Bridge. Night cruising, which usually includes dinner and music, is a popular activity for tourists visiting Bangkok. (Photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill)

The Thai Restaurant Association anticipates a surge in the restaurant sector during the New Year festive season, driven by holiday travel and tourism.

However, there are concerns that total spending on food and beverages may decline because of weak purchasing power and a tendency for most activities to be concentrated in popular tourist hotspots.

"Since the beginning of December, we have noticed many Thais are cautious with their spending, likely saving for the year-end holidays. As a result, the restaurant industry has remained flat," said Thaniwan Kulmongkol, president of the association.

She said holiday travel at the end of December should give the industry a significant boost.

However, with the country's sluggish economy, travellers may cut spending on food and beverages, resulting in lower average spending per customer, said Ms Thaniwan.

December is a peak season for tourism, and the influx of foreign visitors could lift the restaurant sector, she said.

From Jan 1 to Oct 1, Thailand welcomed more than 32 million foreign visitors, led by Chinese (6.2 million), Malaysians (4.5 million) and Indians (1.9 million), according to the Economics Tourism and Sports Division of the Tourism and Sports Ministry.

"I believe daily foreign arrivals could now surpass 100,000, and we are likely to total 35 million foreign arrivals this year," said Ms Thaniwan.

However, she said tourist spending may remain concentrated in major tourist destinations, failing to benefit a broader range of areas.

In addition, Malaysian tourists often tend to take shorter trips. Many cross into Thailand using personal vehicles through southern border checkpoints, which restricts them to staying in certain areas, such as Songkhla, without reaching provinces farther north such as Ranong and Chumphon.

Ms Thaniwan suggested authorities promote new dining districts, encouraging both foreigners and locals to explore lesser-known areas beyond popular spots like Bangkok's Chinatown, Silom Road and Khao San Road.

The Tourism Authority of Thailand could play a significant role by using media or influencers to promote these areas, she said.

"If we can establish dedicated food streets or districts, it would substantially help both tourism and the restaurant industry," said Ms Thaniwan.