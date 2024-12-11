Bangkok Matching seeks to expand customer base

Kulchulee: Not prepared to use AI yet

Though the economy is showing signs of recovery, a matchmaking company is preparing for a potential slowdown by launching programmes to expand its customer base.

As the peak tourism season unfolds, more foreign travellers are visiting Thailand. These tourists want to meet partners arranged by the company while enjoying their vacations, said Kulchulee Subsinudom Nylander, chief executive and founder of Bangkok Matching.

The company anticipates slight growth in Thailand's economy next year. There are no new factors other than stable politics that could drive significant economic growth, said Ms Kulchulee.

She said there is a close relationship between the matchmaking industry and the economic climate. In a sluggish economy, demand for matchmaking services may decline, particularly among wealthy clients.

To navigate the economic uncertainty, Bangkok Matching introduced new services designed to attract a wider range of customers.

One of the new offerings is Thai Millionaire Matching, a premium service targeting high net worth clients.

Male clients are required to have a minimum net worth of 20 million baht (roughly US$588,000), while female clients must possess a net worth of at least 5 million baht (roughly $147,000).

Subscribers to this premium service can enjoy unlimited matchmaking opportunities for six months.

In addition, the company launched a programme aimed at the mass market. For a fee of 35,000 baht, clients can leave their profiles in the company's database for one year.

This year, the company expects its performance to grow by 15-20%, surpassing pre-pandemic levels, thanks to the post-pandemic backlog and new services, said Ms Kulchulee.

She said matchmakers should not only pair individuals, but also create communities among singles with shared interests, such as sports or hobbies, to encourage authentic connections.

While artificial intelligence (AI) is gaining popularity, she believes it is not yet advanced enough to fully understand human emotions.

"We don't use AI for matchmaking. However, if AI advances to better understand human emotions, we will consider integrating it into our process," said Ms Kulchulee.

Some 65% of Bangkok Matching's clients are Thai, while 35% are foreigners.

She noted a shifting attitude towards dating among Thais. Many are opting to remain single unless they meet a partner who truly enhances their lives.

"These days, it's an 'all or nothing' mindset," said Ms Kulchulee. "Thais believe if a partner doesn't enhance their lives or isn't a perfect match, they'd prefer to stay single."