Cabinet approves debt-relief measures

Retail borrowers and small businesses to benefit from interest suspension and reduced principal payments

A visitor walks past a pawn shop booth at Money Expo 2024 held in May in Bangkok. As of September, more than 30 million borrowers owed total household debt of 13.6 trillion baht across 157 financial institutions, official figures showed. (Photo: Varuth Hirunyatheb)

The cabinet on Wednesday approved debt support measures, including interest suspensions and reduced principal payments, to help tackle household and small-business debt, Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra said.

The measures will help retail borrowers and smaller businesses, she told a press conference.

Finance Minister Pichai Chunhavajira told reporters the cabinet also agreed to allow banks to reduce their annual contribution to the Financial Institutions Development Fund (FIDF) to 0.23% from 0.46% of their deposits for three years.

The reduced contributions would free up funds to help banks support debtors, officials have said.

Thai banks’ non-performing loans in the third quarter rose to their highest level in three years, at 2.97% of credit outstanding, as troubled corporate and individual borrowers continued to struggle.

The FIDF is the rescue arm set up by the Bank of Thailand after the 1997 financial crisis to provides financial assistance to troubled institutions.

The central bank was scheduled to hold a briefing on the debt relief measures later on Wednesday.

The government said the measures would help borrowers with debts that are up to one year overdue, covering housing loans of up to 5 million baht, car loans not exceeding 800,000 baht, and small business loans of up to 5 million.

The Pheu Thai government has been trying to ease the debt burden of households, which it sees as a constraint on consumption and economic growth.

Thailand’s economy expanded by 3% in the third quarter of this year, compared with 4.95% for Indonesia and 5.3% for Malaysia.

Household debt in Thailand as of June 30 totalled 16.3 trillion baht, or 89.6% of gross domestic product.