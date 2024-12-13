ttb Wins Euromoney Award for Thailand Corporate Banking Excellence

Recognized for driving sustainability and innovation, ttb enhances financial solutions for Thai businesses under its B+ESG framework.

TMBThanachart Bank or ttb, has been awarded Thailand’s Best Bank for Corporates by the Euromoney Awards for Excellence 2024, underscoring its commitment to advancing sustainable and innovative solutions for Thai businesses. The accolade highlights ttb’s efforts to build a positive impact through sustainable business strategies under the B+ESG framework, while offering financial innovations tailored to modern business needs.

Saranya Phuphatana, Chief Commercial Banking Officer, stated: “This prestigious recognition reinforces ttb’s role as a trusted financial partner for business customers. We remain committed to addressing emerging needs while prioritising long-term sustainability. Our focus includes supporting business growth and fostering positive social impacts, particularly through our ‘Three Pillars for Better Financial Lives for Businesses’ strategy.”

Three Pillars for Business Excellence:

1. Support for Sustainable Finance

At ttb, integrates its Sustainable Banking Strategy under the B+ESG framework, providing green finance solutions that encourage businesses to transition towards sustainability. Key initiatives include:

Green and blue loans, now comprising over 26% of ttb’s portfolio.

Knowledge-sharing workshops and training to prepare businesses for a low-carbon society.

2. Enhancing Digital Solutions for Efficient Operations

ttb develops digital tools to reduce costs, mitigate risks, and boost operational efficiency for businesses across various sectors:

ttb digital collection solutions (QR API): Streamlines B2C digital payments, enhancing cash flow for businesses like those offering Cash on Delivery services.

Streamlines B2C digital payments, enhancing cash flow for businesses like those offering Cash on Delivery services. ttb fleet solutions: An expense management tool for real-time control, reducing cash usage and providing analytics to monitor irregularities.

An expense management tool for real-time control, reducing cash usage and providing analytics to monitor irregularities. ttb business one (Digital Platform): Comprehensive solutions for international transactions, including the Local Currency Solution and the ttb multi-currency account (MCA), which supports 11 foreign currencies. These services reduce the importer and exporter’s administrative pain for currency management and have seen a 36% increase in users.

3. Better Financial Lives for Organizations

The ttb payroll plus solution ensures comprehensive employee benefit management with:

Payroll accounts with basic protection at no cost.

Group insurance, provident fund options, and a digital HRM system to enhance employee well-being.

Additionally, ttb collaborates with strategic partners to create an ecosystem connecting large corporations, SMEs, and consumers, fostering a seamless transition to the digital economy through its ttb business one platform, recognized as a top digital tool for corporate clients.

With its unwavering focus on sustainability and innovation, ttb is committed to driving robust, long-term growth for Thai businesses while supporting the economy’s transition to a greener, more digital future. For more information, visit www.ttbbank.com.