Brighton College Bangkok Vibhavadi sets new vision to St. Stephen’s International school

British educational excellence meets Thai heritage as Brighton College expands its presence in Bangkok through a landmark 1.4-billion-baht transformation of St. Stephen's International School.

The landscape of international education in Thailand is undergoing a significant transformation with Brighton College's latest expansion into the St. Stephen's International School campus in Vibhavadi.

During the post-Covid transformation, education has progressed through challenges of multiple disruption worldwide, with shifts in higher education standards focusing on the agile academic curriculum and innovative advancement. Amid increasing competitions locally, St. Stephen’s International school has undergone significant investment of 1.4 billion baht to set new standards with the expertise and experiences gained from Brighton College Bangkok under Nusara (Assakul)

St. Stephen's International School, founded by the Assakul family, has been a pioneer in British curriculum education in Thailand since 1998. The school's integration into the Brighton College family marks a new chapter in its history, building upon its strong foundation while elevating its academic standards to new heights.

Brighton College Bangkok's track record speaks volumes about its educational excellence. The school's Krungthep Kreetha campus has achieved remarkable recognition, including the "International School of the Year" award in 2024. Its academic achievements are equally impressive, with 80% of A-Level students achieving A*-A grades in 2023, opening doors to prestigious universities worldwide.

"Our vision of 'Best of Both Worlds' continues to shape our educational approach," explains Nusara Banyatpiyaphod. "We're creating an environment where students can excel academically while developing essential life skills and maintaining strong connections to both Thai and British cultures."

Richard Cairns, Headmaster of the Brighton College Group, emphasises the importance of cultural integration: "Our approach combines academic excellence with deep respect for Thai and British heritage, preparing students for success in an increasingly interconnected world."

The new Vibhavadi campus, supported by a substantial 1.4-billion-baht investment, will feature state-of-the-art facilities including specialised centres for arts, STEM, and sports. The curriculum spans from Early Years through IGCSE and A-Level, offering 21 different A-level subjects to support diverse career aspirations.

This strategic transformation represents more than just an institutional change; it symbolises a commitment to providing accessible, world-class education to Thai students. With its convenient location and comprehensive facilities, the new campus aims to serve as a hub for academic excellence and personal development in Bangkok.

For those interested in learning more about the new campus, information is available through various channels: telephone +662 513 0270, email admissions-vibha@brightoncollege.ac.th, Line:@brightonvibhavadi, or visit www.brightoncollegebangkok.com/vibhavadi.