CRC celebrates festive season in Italy

Rinascente luxury department store is decorated using "The Christmas Factory" concept.

Central Retail Corporation (CRC) invites Thais to embrace the festive spirit in Italy at Rinascente, its luxury department store.

Rinascente operates nine branches located in Milan, Via del Tritone and Piazza Fiume in Rome, Turin, Florence, Cagliari, Palermo, Catania and Monza.

All nine stores are decorated under the concept of "The Christmas Factory", where shoppers can immerse themselves in a Yuletide atmosphere with exclusive activities and festive merchandise.

The company is promoting a "Brand Takeover" from world-renowned brands, decorating the stores and their window displays under its signature theme.

One highlight is "Dior: Ball of Dream", featuring Versailles-inspired decorations that will make Rinascente Milan shine in gold. Other brands are collaborating with Rinascente to transform branches into stunning festive venues.

For those seeking unique Christmas collectibles and decorations from premier brands, the department store presents the "Christmas Village" collection from Lemax, the US collectible brand.

A wide range of festive decorations including snow globes, music boxes, ornaments and Santa Claus figurines are available from other brands.

Food lovers can enjoy seasonal treats including exclusive selections of panettone and pandoro in traditional and gourmet flavours produced by De Vivo and Fiasconaro, available in the Dolce & Gabbana edition. The stores are offering premium chocolate panettone as well as festive wine and spirits featuring Moet & Chandon and Dom Perignon.

Thai customers and The 1 members can earn one The 1 point for every euro spent. They can also receive a 10% discount and Rinascente On Demand service with an Italian personal shopping assistant via the Line application.