Secure Returns, Shape the Future with ESG Funds

In today's unpredictable global economy, ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) funds offer a beacon of opportunity. They provide sustainable financial returns while aligning with the global demand for responsible investment practices, focusing on companies committed to positive environmental practices, social responsibility, and strong governance, thus mitigating risks and uncovering growth opportunities.

ESG investments reflect a shift towards sustainability and ethical considerations, appealing to investors who want to make a positive impact while securing their financial future. Prioritizing ESG factors supports companies better equipped to handle economic challenges, regulatory changes, and societal expectations. This approach offers resilience, growth, and long-term value for both investors and society.

Discover the Future of Investment with UOB's Sustainable Funds

Are you ready to secure your financial future while contributing to a sustainable world? UOB Asset Management (UOBAM) proudly presents two exceptional funds, namely United Thai Sustainable Bond Fund-THAIESG (UTSB-THAIESG) and United Thai Sustainable Equity Fund-THAIESG (UTSEQ-THAIESG), designed to meet diverse investment goals with a strong focus on sustainability and responsible investing.

United Thai Sustainable Bond Fund-THAIESG (UTSB-THAIESG)

The UTSB-THAIESG focuses on investing in Thai government instruments such as treasury bill, government bonds or Bank of Thailand bonds (not less than 80% of the fund’s net asset value). The fund may invest in investment units of other mutual funds under the management of the management company in a ratio not exceeding 20% of the fund's net asset value. UTSB-THAIESG aims to maximize returns while benefiting from stable or decreasing policy interest rates in Thailand for 2024–2025. Investors can also enjoy tax benefits, enhancing the fund’s appeal.

This move aligns with the growing trend of sustainable investments, as global investors increasingly consider ESG factors in their decision-making and business valuations. UTSB-THAIESG provides a secure investment avenue adhering to ESG principles. However, investors must understand the product’s nature, return conditions, and associated risks, as past performance does not guarantee future results.

United Thai Sustainable Equity Fund (UTSEQ-THAIESG)

UTSEQ-THAIESG invests in stocks of companies listed on the Stock Exchange of Thailand and/or the MAI Stock Exchange (not less than 80% of the fund’s net asset value). The fund may invest in investment units of other mutual funds under the management of the management company in a ratio not exceeding 20% of the fund's net asset value.

By investing in companies that prioritize ESG factors, UTSEQ-THAIESG seeks financial returns while promoting sustainability. It supports businesses that integrate risk management, supply chain innovation, and comprehensive stakeholder engagement.

Tax Benefits and Investment Flexibility

UOBAM’s investment units offer significant tax advantages, allowing individuals to allocate up to 30% of their assessable income, capped at 300,000 baht annually (2024-2026). Investments must be held for at least five years after invest, encouraging disciplined long-term investing. Flexible contribution terms further align with individual financial goals.

Supporting ESG Leadership

UOBAM’s commitment to ESG principles is reflected in its three prestigious ESG awards in 2023, presented by the Stock Exchange of Thailand, CITYWIRE ASIA, and Asia Asset Management. These accolades underscore UOBAM’s leadership in integrating ESG considerations into its strategies.

Join Us in Building a Sustainable Future

Investing in UOBAM’s UTSB-THAIESG and UTSEQ-THAIESG funds is more than a financial decision—it’s a step towards fostering long-term environmental and social impact. These funds embody a commitment to sustainability while ensuring financial stability.

With UOBAM, you’re investing in a future that balances prosperity with responsibility. For more details, visit www.uobam.co.th/th/Sustainability.

Fund information;