Pioneering Equity in STEM: Professor Teo’s Inspiring Journey

In a world that increasingly values innovation and integration, Associate Professor Teo Tang Wee’s academic journey spans from being a chemistry teacher to becoming a leading advocate in critical studies of STEM education. As a faculty member of the Natural Sciences and Science Education Department at the National Institute of Education, Nanyang Technological University, Singapore (NIE NTU, Singapore), Prof Teo’s ability to rethink the landscape of education offers inspiration for international students who are looking to carve their own paths in academia.

A Personal Journey to the World of Academia

For Prof Teo, academia was not a premeditated choice but rather an unexpected journey fanned by curiosity. Reflecting on her early days, she shares, “I didn’t intentionally plan for a career in research. I happened to go into academic because of my interest in wanting to learn more than what I already knew.”

This curiosity for knowledge led her to the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign (UIUC), where exposure to critical theories challenged her assumptions and reshaped her worldview. “I was totally intrigued and continued to source for theories outside of education over the years and apply them to understand the phenomena in science education, chemistry education, and STEM education,” she shares. Her passion with these theories laid the foundation for her current research interests in science education, chemistry education, and STEM education.

When she was a young researcher, Prof Teo often wondered why her professors, some who were in their 80s, were still actively writing and doing research. She credits her mentor, an emeritus professor at UIUC, for instilling in her the perpetual value of ideas. “He said, very simply, “if you like ideas….” This phrase,” Prof Teo laughs, “has kept me going all these years.”

A Strategic Approach to STEM Education

As an accomplished professor now, Prof Teo combines real-world classroom insights with critical academic theories to address pressing issues like equity and gender in STEM education. Prof Teo’s ability to politicise and theorise STEM education is what sets her apart, going beyond curriculum design to explore its sociocultural and sociopolitical aspects of the field.

She explains, “Dialogue about controversial issues is intended to be thought-provoking and inspire action for change. Being critical doesn’t mean to criticise.”

This approach is central to meriSTEM@NIE, a research group that Prof Teo is deeply involved and co-leading. By encouraging and facilitating collaboration among like-minded scholars, the group seeks to define what makes STEM education unique, emphasising integration rather than segmented disciplines. “This is important if we want to legitimise STEM education research as a unique field of study,” says Prof Teo thoughtfully.

However, launching a new field of study is not without its challenges. Looking back, Prof Teo and her team at meriSTEM@NIE have had to confront foundational questions, such as what differentiates STEM education from its individual components. “We don’t have all the answers yet,” she candidly admits, “but we are continually researching and that’s why we refer to our definition of STEM education as a ‘working definition’.”

Thanks to her team’s perseverance, significant progress has been made, most notably the establishment of a new journal Research in Integrated STEM Education in 2023. This platform is dedicated to advancing theoretical frameworks in the field and emphasises the importance of integration within STEM education.

