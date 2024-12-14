IEAT eager to unveil Smart Park estate

Listen to this article

The Industrial Estate Authority of Thailand (IEAT) expects its Smart Park Industrial Estate and Map Ta Phut deep-sea port in Rayong to play a key role in drawing new investment and facilitating businesses, helping to drive the Thai economy.

The construction of Smart Park, which spans 1,383 rai of land in Map Ta Phut in Rayong, is now complete, prepared to serve investment in targeted industries, said Sumet Thangprasert, acting governor of the IEAT.

The authority is preparing to open the new industrial estate and conducting a feasibility study on hydrogen fuel to serve investors who want to use clean energy.

Hydrogen fuel is expected to be used at Smart Park as well as Map Ta Phut Industrial Estate.

The IEAT divided Smart Park into four zones, with an industrial area covering most of the total park area, comprising 621.5 rai. The other zones are commercial, green and an area where infrastructure, including floating solar farms, are built.

The 12-billion-baht Smart Park focuses on targeted industries, including digital technology, medical devices, robotics, as well as aviation and logistics.

The park also supports a campaign to achieve a net-zero target, a balance between greenhouse gas emissions and absorption.

Smart Park is expected to create 7,459 jobs and generate 1.3 billion baht a year for the economy, according to the IEAT.

The construction of the third phase of Map Ta Phut deep-sea port is also making good progress, estimated at 90% complete, said Mr Sumet. The facility is scheduled to start operations in 2027.

Once the infrastructure development at the port is completed, the IEAT plans to co-develop a new dock to facilitate the transport and storage of liquid goods, including liquefied natural gas.

The dock, with carrying capacity of 4 million tonnes per year, is equipped with 102 storages and five slop tanks.

Since its establishment in 1972, the IEAT has developed 191,515 rai of industrial areas housing 5,381 factories, mostly in car and auto parts, metal, electronic and chemical industries.

The IEAT aims to reduce up to 2.5 million kilogrammes of carbon dioxide equivalent from its industrial estates by 2025.