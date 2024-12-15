Bangkok B20m port plan moves ahead

Listen to this article

Bangkok Port

The Port Authority of Thailand (PAT) has approved a 20-million-baht budget for a feasibility study to develop the first phase of an 800-rai area at Bangkok Port in Klong Toey for business use.

Deputy Transport Minister Manaporn Charoensri on Saturday provided an update on plans for Bangkok Port, saying the subcommittee on land use, which she chairs, convened on Wednesday to ensure development strategies align with government policies.

The PAT, which owns and operates Bangkok Port, initially planned to transform the port into a smart port and smart community. The project includes replacing low-rise housing with vertical residential buildings to minimise community disruption, while converting the waterfront into cruise terminals to promote tourism. Additional commercial development is planned for the remaining land.

The subcommittee identified approximately 800 rai for pilot development. The area is currently occupied by outdated storage facilities and unused cargo containers. It has no existing leases or concessions, ensuring the development will not affect residents.

The PAT board approved a budget of 20 million baht to hire a consultant to develop a business model within six months, with consultant selection expected to be completed by January, Ms Manaporn said.

She said potential developments could include cruise terminals, mixed-use complexes, shopping malls, sports arenas, hotels and museums. The subcommittee also approved adding a representative from the PAT state enterprise labour union to its lineup and set up two additional committees focusing on Klong Toey community development and public engagement.

This decision followed calls from the union for a clear future plan if the port is to be relocated. However, the ministry currently has no plans to relocate the port, Ms Manaporn said.

Bangkok Port spans 2,353.2 rai and is divided into various zones used by the Customs Department, government agencies, private companies, and a 232.1-rai slum area. Further development projects may face delays due to existing leases and residential communities.

Ms Manaporn emphasised the need to devise appropriate compensation measures for affected communities before proceeding. She said the government was keen to leverage digital technology to improve efficiency, reduce carbon emissions, and transform the port into a smart and green facility.

"The government's clear policy is to drive beneficial change," she said. This pilot project will showcase the potential for transformation. I will hold monthly meetings to monitor progress and expedite plans to connect an expressway directly to the port to alleviate traffic congestion."