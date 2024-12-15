Design Thinking that works

Listen to this article

Design Thinking is dead. At least, that’s what many sceptics might say.

What began as a groundbreaking approach to solving complex problems has, in some circles, devolved into a hollow corporate ritual. Its original promise — anchored in empathy, creativity and collaboration — has been reduced to little more than a mechanical checklist.

Here’s why Design Thinking has faltered and, more importantly, how we can revive its transformative potential:

1. Workshops without follow-through: Design Thinking was never meant to be confined to a two-day workshop brimming with sticky notes and feel-good brainstorming sessions. Yet, for many, it has become just that. These sessions inspire teams momentarily but often fail to instil lasting change in how organisations operate.

2. The illusion of progress: The tools of Design Thinking — colourful Post-its, whiteboards and prototypes — create an impression of productivity. But when organisations prioritise aesthetics over depth, they fail to grasp the true needs of their users. Shallow empathy leads to shallow solutions.

3. A checklist approach: The celebrated steps of Design Thinking — Empathise, Define, Ideate, Prototype, Test — have become a rote exercise for many teams. Rushing through the motions without addressing whether the problem is worth solving or whether the outcomes are meaningful undermines its impact.

4. Innovation theatre: Design Thinking has often been misused as a form of “innovation theatre”. Flashy prototypes win applause in boardrooms, but they rarely see the light of day. The real obstacles — misaligned priorities, organisational silos and risk aversion — remain unaddressed.

5. Business realities left unacknowledged: While Design Thinking thrives in theory, real-world constraints — tight budgets, legacy systems and looming deadlines — often stifle its potential. Insights born of genuine user empathy often perish in the chasm between aspiration and feasibility.

6. Empathy overlooked internally: While Design Thinking rightly champions empathy for users, it often neglects the teams tasked with its execution. Unrealistic expectations, compressed timelines and sceptical stakeholders can leave employees overwhelmed and disengaged. True empathy must extend to the organisation itself.

The Lesson: The struggles of Design Thinking are not due to inherent flaws but to misuse and misapplication. At its heart, it was always about people — understanding their needs and delivering meaningful solutions. Somewhere along the way, that focus was lost.

The Way Forward: Revitalising Design Thinking

To reclaim the power of Design Thinking, we must move beyond its commoditisation and return to its foundational principles: empathy, curiosity and collaboration. Here’s how organisations can begin:

1. Start with the problem, not the process: Resist the urge to dive into solutions too quickly. Spend time validating challenges and identifying the right problems to solve. If the problem lacks significance, even the most polished solution will fall short.

2. Practise empathy across the ecosystem: Empathy should extend beyond users to include employees, stakeholders and the broader community. Truly innovative solutions emerge when all voices are heard.

3. Integrate Design Thinking into everyday work: Rather than relying on grand workshops, embed the principles of Design Thinking into daily routines. Small, consistent actions create meaningful and sustainable change.

4. Demand leadership accountability: Transformation starts at the top. Leaders must model the values of empathy, experimentation and adaptability. Without this commitment, even the best frameworks will fail to take root.

Want to Begin? Forget the frameworks. Start with one simple question: “What do you need?”

Design Thinking isn’t dead — it’s simply waiting to be rediscovered and reinvigorated.

Chattawat Pakdee is a Senior Consultant at BTS Thailand. Over the years, he has developed over 10,000 executives and professionals across various industries. He advises organisations on embedding the mindset and processes of Design Thinking into their cultures, enabling them to reskill or upskill to overcome obstacles, which subsequently leverages organisational outcomes. His passion for learning and contextual application keeps him grounded in exploring the possibilities of human potential.