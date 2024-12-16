Classroom Talent makes move into boys' love content

Listen to this article

Mr Sudhipong, right, says Classroom Talent is partnering with three companies to bring the "Given" series to life.

A Thai content provider plans to produce boys' love series inspired by Japanese manga, with the goal of captivating audiences throughout Asia.

Sudhipong Vatanajang, chief exec- utive of Classroom Talent, said the company is partnering with three businesses to bring the Given series to life.

The collaboration includes Orb, the Given manga owner; Transformation Film, which holds the copyright for Given and has expertise in film production; and FWD Life Insurance.

Classroom Talent plans to oversee the content, actors and music for the series.

Mr Sudhipong said he believes with high-quality production and strong backing from the government's commitment to soft power as a national priority, Thai content has the potential to thrive on the global stage.

"The government must support the development of content industry fundamentals, particularly nurturing young talent and professionals in the film, music, series and entertainment industries through workshops and knowledge-sharing by Thai and international industry experts," he said.

Citing South Korea's 20-year journey to global prominence, Mr Sudhipong said Thailand could reach a similar status in just five years if foundational support was accelerated.

Recognised as a leader in boys' love content in Asia, Thailand posted annual growth of 20% in this genre.

He said the total market value for boys' love content is projected to reach 3 billion baht by 2024, with expectations for the Given series to premiere on a streaming platform in the third quarter of next year.

Classroom Talent specialises in content production, while grooming new-generation talent through a development strategy that enhances individuals' skills and potential. With a focus on series, music, films and talent management, the company aims to cultivate actors, influencers, presenters and brand ambassadors.