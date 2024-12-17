GC Symposium Drives Decarbonization for a Sustainable Future 

Listen to this article

The global temperature surpassing 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels has prompted leading green-advocating nations to implement stricter regulations on imports, where traceability of greenhouse gas emissions, from manufacturing to product delivery, is essential. These new tariffs present significant challenges for Thailand, necessitating a comprehensive remapping of strategies across various sectors.

As a pioneering enterprise in advancing technology and innovation for decarbonization over the past decade, PTT Global Chemical Public Company Limited (GC) hosted The 5th GC Sustainable Living Symposium 2024: GEN S GATHERING (Generation Sustainability). The event brought together government agencies, private sector leaders, and Civil Society Organizations to explore the possibilities and challenges of creating a low-carbon society, providing insights and future projections for Thailand to align with Thailand’s Net Zero targets and global decarbonization goals.

Since 2021, GC has implemented over 200 initiatives focused on the 5R principles, renewable resources and energy deployment, and enhancing factory efficiency through technology and digitalization. GC’s Net Zero strategy and roadmap are widely recognized as a clear, measurable, and verifiable approach to addressing energy transition challenges, aligning with the pressing concerns raised by global thought leaders.

Thailand’s significant industrial policies, such as green loans and bonds, along with initiatives to develop a Direct Power Purchase Agreement (Direct PPA) for private sector and foreign investment in renewable energy sources like solar, wind, hydropower, and biogas, complement GC’s technological advancements in exploring the opportunities and feasibility of low-carbon hydrogen and carbon capture, utilization and storage (CCUS). These are , recognized as key drivers in achieving the Net Zero targets for Thailand's industrial sector.

At the GC Sustainable Living Symposium 2024: GEN S GATHERING, Net Zero Lifestyles were highlighted through exhibitions of innovative products that attracted significant interest from all sectors of society. Key highlights included environmentally friendly coating chemicals for industries such as automotive, furniture, and packaging, featuring sustainable coating resins from allnex, a global leader in specialty chemicals, particularly known for its innovative and environmentally friendly resin solutions. Other GC innovations, including biochemicals, bioplastics, and biodegradable products such as coffee capsules, packaging, and 3D printing filaments, were also showcased by NatureWorks.

In addition, GC is the first Thai company to upgrade its crude oil refinery with advanced refining technology to produce Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) by processing used cooking oil (UCO) alongside crude oil, under the country’s first Biorefinery project. This initiative helps add value to used cooking oi. SAF is a renewable energy source with a low-carbon lifecycle, contributing to reduced environmental impacts. The product is expected to enter commercial production in January 2025, adhering to ISSC Plus and ISSC Corsia sustainability and carbon reduction standards.

"GC envisions the future of manufacturing transforming towards high-value, low-carbon products. This shift is not only about meeting market demands but also about investing in low-carbon solutions that will enable the sector to achieve net-zero carbon emissions," said Mr. Narongsak Jivakanun, CEO of PTT Global Chemical Public Company Limited (GC).

The GC Sustainable Living Symposium 2024: GEN S GATHERING is a pivotal step in inspiring creativity and uniting all generations for a collective transformation towards a truly sustainable future for Thailand and the world.