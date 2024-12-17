HP campaign targets youth, SMEs

Listen to this article

Ms Varanit poses with Mario. She says the actor will help HP brand reach new generation consumers.

HP Inc (Thailand) is aggressively targeting the growing smart tank printer segment, focusing on small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) as well as younger consumers.

The company is also highlighting artificial intelligence (AI) as a key driver in the evolution of printing technology.

"Thailand is a growth country for HP in Asia," said Varanit Athijaratroj, the company's managing director.

The company has invested in PC and printer manufacturing bases and retail stores in Thailand.

The company appointed Thai actor Mario Maurer in October this year as its first local brand ambassador. It has also launched a one-year communication campaign with the concept "Choose HP, Good for the Heart".

"We hope to establish a stronger top-of-mind presence with customers," said Ms Varanit.

She said the actor will help HP reach customers aged 25-44, business owners, SMEs and younger consumers who have hybrid work and need creative print work.

Ms Varanit said the campaign focuses on the concept of good value without hidden costs, simple to use products, WiFi connections, and a two-year warranty with onsite support or nationwide service centres.

While consumers prefer to shop online, SMEs still prefer to make buying decisions at retail stores, which is why HP has continued to invest in retail outlets and partners.

HP has 50% of the market share of Wi-Fi printers, and it hopes the new campaign will help it penetrate deeper into the ink tank printer segment.

Ms Varanit said AI will be featured in HP printers to eliminate common challenges faced by consumers, from printer setup to support.

AI bridges the gaps between what people see on the screen and what they intend to print, reformatting and reorganising content to fit perfectly on the page the first time.

For example, people often print directly from websites, which produces unnecessary white space, issues with image sizes, and unwanted web ads.

AI can detect unwanted content like ads and web text, printing only the desired text and images, saving time, paper, and ink.