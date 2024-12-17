Cooking gas price remains capped

Listen to this article

An employee hard at work at a cooking gas outlet in Phra Nakhon district, Bangkok. (Photo: Apichart Jinakul)

The Energy Policy Administration Committee has resolved to extend the capped price of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) for cooking at 423 baht per 15-kilogramme cylinder until March 31 next year.

Energy Minister Pirapan Salirathavibhaga said on Tuesday the capped retail price extension was effective from Jan 1. It was based on the wholesale LPG price at refineries, at 20.9179 baht per kilogramme.

The Oil Fuel Fund would financially implement the gas price policy. The government had capped the LPG price over the past year to help people control their cost of living, he said. It continued to do so.