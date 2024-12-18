Ministry touts New Year sale

The Commerce Ministry is launching the New Year Mega Sale 2025, offering discounts of up to 80% on more than 40,000 products and services from over 300 different vendors, including manufacturers, department stores, convenience stores and online marketplaces.

The campaign runs from Dec 17 to Jan 31, 2025, aiming to lower living costs by 4.8 billion baht and generate 14.4 billion baht.

Commerce Minister Pichai Naripthaphan said this initiative is part of the government's broader strategy to stimulate economic recovery, ease financial pressures on families and spread joy during the holiday season.

Featured offerings span a wide range, including food and beverages, everyday necessities, electronics, clothing, home decor, tools, health and medical products, vehicle services, hospitality, airline services, insurance, internet offerings, dining and agricultural goods.

Special promotions are available through leading e-commerce platforms such as Lazada, Shopee, Grab Food, Lineman, Foodpanda and Robinhood, granting exclusive deals during the New Year.

In addition to in-store and online promotions nationwide, the ministry and its partners are hosting a sales event at the ministry office in Nonthaburi from Dec 17-19.

Mr Pichai encouraged Thais to explore 44,919 participating locations to make the most of this sale during the New Year holiday.

To support consumers, the government previously introduced measures for household debt relief.

On the trade front, the ministry reported exports are anticipated to grow at least 4% year-on-year, better than the initial target of 1-2%.

The ministry is scheduled to meet with representatives from the private sector on Wednesday, including the Thai Chamber of Commerce and the Federation of Thai Industries, to discuss export growth targets for 2025.

Mr Pichai also encouraged the Bank of Thailand to keep a close watch on the baht's appreciation and interest rates.