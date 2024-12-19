Coca-Cola unit optimistic on outlook for next year

Coca-Cola (Thailand) is optimistic on the prospects for Thailand's beverage industry next year, partly supported by the recovery of tourism.

The government projected that the country will welcome 40 million foreign visitors in 2025, surpassing pre-pandemic levels, according to the Ministry of Tourism and Sports.

Richa Singh, senior director of franchise operations, Coca-Cola Thailand and Laos, said the growth in the beverage market this year reflects a positive outlook for the industry in 2025.

From January to October 2024, the non-alcoholic drinks market in Thailand grew by 7.4% year-on-year, with the carbonated soft drinks segment recording 8.7% growth year-on-year.

Data from analytics firm Nielsen showed that the Thai non-alcohol ready-to-drink market was valued at 221 billion baht in 2023 and was worth 198 billion baht during the period January to October 2024.

Coca-Cola's operations in Thailand, comprising ThaiNamthip Corporation Limited, HaadThip plc, and Coca-Cola (Thailand), will expand the beverage portfolio to include alcoholic ready-to-drink options by launching Schweppes Mixed, a line of pre-mixed alcoholic cocktails.

This new line features two products -- Schweppes Mixed Vodka Citrus and Schweppes Mixed Vodka Golden Lemon.

Ms Singh said the company sees potential in the Thai beverage market, which ranks among the highest worldwide in terms of per capita alcohol consumption.

The new products are now available at hypermarkets, convenience stores, restaurants and hotels. The company is targeting consumers aged 20 to 49.

However, Ms Singh did not disclose specific figures regarding alcohol consumption per capita in Thailand, or the company's sales target for its new product line.