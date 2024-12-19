State revenue grows 2.1% in first months of fiscal year

Listen to this article

Pinsai Suraswadi

The Revenue Department reported its revenue collection in the first two months of fiscal 2025 grew 2.1% year-on-year, attributed to efforts to bring individuals outside the tax system into compliance and stricter enforcement of tax evasion measures.

According to director-general Pinsai Suraswadi, the department's revenue collection in October tallied 146 billion baht, up 4.93 billion baht or 3.5% year-on-year. The amount surpassed the target by 2.33 billion baht or 1.6%.

For November, revenue collection amounted to 147 billion baht, rising by 1.17 billion or 0.8% year-on-year. The amount exceeded the target by 239 million baht or 0.2%.

For the first two months of fiscal 2025, revenue collection was 6.10 billion baht higher year-on-year, a gain of 2.1%, beating the target by 2.57 billion baht or 0.9%.

Mr Pinsai said the higher revenue collection was attributed to a focus on bringing individuals outside the tax system and those within the system who were not paying taxes accurately into full compliance. The department used data analysis to identify the risks of businesses in various sectors, such as manufacturing, trade, restaurants and accommodations.

These efforts were to ensure fairness for those already complying with tax obligations, he said.

For fiscal 2025, Mr Pinsai said the department will concentrate on improving taxpayer services, focusing on e-commerce operators, while incorporating non-compliant individuals into the tax system, aligning with government policy.

Advanced technologies will be used to promote cooperative compliance, he said.

For personal income tax filings for tax year 2024, the department is encouraging taxpayers to file their returns (Forms P.N.D. 90 or P.N.D. 91) online between Jan 1 and April 8, 2025.

Online filing is convenient and fast, accelerating the tax refund process, noted the department.

This year the department enhanced its online filing system to offer pre-fill services for additional deduction information, as well as including income details such as dividends from mutual funds or unlisted stocks through the My Tax Account system.

For fiscal 2025, the department set a revenue collection target of 2.37 trillion baht, up 4.2% year-on-year.