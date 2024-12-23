Häfele Thailand Celebrates 30 Years of Excellence

Honouring three decades of innovation and leadership in Home and Building Solutions

Häfele (Thailand) Co., Ltd., a trusted name in architectural hardware and furniture fittings, proudly marked its 30th anniversary with a grand celebration at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Center on November 29th. Renowned for its German-engineered quality and innovative solutions, Häfele Thailand has solidified its position as a leader in the industry, achieving the No. 1 ranking in architectural hardware in 2023.

Mr. John Clare, Managing Director of Häfele Thailand (Left) and Mr. Michael Distl, Managing Director of Finance, Human Resources, Legal, Facility Management, and IT at the Häfele Group.

A Celebration of Innovation and Dedication

The event, themed “Häfele Thailand – Celebrating 30 Years of Maximizing the Value of Space. Together.”, was led by Mr. John Clare, Managing Director of Häfele Thailand, and Mr. Michael Distl, Managing Director of Finance, Human Resources, Legal, Facility Management, and IT at the Häfele Group.

Distinguished guests included H.E. Dr. Ernst Reichel, Ambassador of Germany to Thailand, along with representatives from the German-Thai Chamber of Commerce (GTCC): Dr. Roland Wein, Executive Director, and Mr. Marius Mehnert, Deputy Executive Director & Head of Corporate Services.

The celebration highlighted Häfele Thailand’s journey of excellence, honouring the customers and partners who have played a pivotal role in its success.

Looking to the Future

As it celebrates this significant milestone, Häfele Thailand unveiled an ambitious strategy to expand into premium and luxury market segments, aiming to meet the demands of modern lifestyles. Key initiatives include:

Launching innovative products to address evolving consumer needs.

to address evolving consumer needs. Transforming Häfele Design Studio into an iconic “Häfele Experience Center”, enhancing customer interaction and showcasing cutting-edge solutions.

Häfele Thailand also announced a bold sales target of 10 billion Baht by 2030, reaffirming its commitment to sustained growth and delivering exceptional value to its customers.

A Legacy of Excellence

With a strong foundation built on German engineering, Häfele Thailand continues to pioneer space optimisation and innovative design. The company’s dedication to innovation, customer-centric solutions, and industry leadership has made it a cornerstone of the architectural and furniture fittings market in Thailand.

As Häfele Thailand looks ahead, it remains steadfast in its mission to “Maximising the value of space. Together.”, setting the standard for the next era of design and functionality.