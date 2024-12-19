New Asian undersea cable ready to operate

Japan-Singapore connection links to other countries to support bandwidth-intensive applications

The route of the Asia Direct Cable network and its branches. (Map by submarinecablemap.com)

HANOI - A new undersea fibre-optic cable connecting Japan to Singapore with branches to other Asian countries is ready for operation this month, one of the developers said on Thursday.

The Asia Direct Cable (ADC), which has been under development for years, was inaugurated on Wednesday at a ceremony in Hanoi, the Vietnamese military-run telecom company Viettel said.

ADC will support increasingly bandwidth-intensive applications in the region, said Tomonori Uematsu, the senior vice-president of Japan-based NEC, the contcator for the project.

In addition to Viettel, the 10,000-kilometre cable has been developed by SoftBank, China Telecom Global, China Telecom Corporation, China Unicom, Singtel, TATA Communications, National Telecom and PLDT, according to Viettel Solutions, a unit of Viettel.

The cable will have branches to Thailand, Vietnam, Hong Kong, China and the Philippines.

It will be Vietnam’s sixth undersea cable. The country plans to have 15 by 2030.

Last week, Reuters reported another project was being discussed between Vietnamese and Singaporean partners.