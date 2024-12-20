BGRIM to work with data centre firms

A wind farm developed by B.Grimm Power in the northeastern province of Mukdahan. Investment in renewable energy is the company's focus in 2025.

SET-listed B.Grimm Power (BGRIM), the power business arm of B.Grimm Group, Thailand's oldest multinational conglomerate, aims to add value to its business by partnering with data centre operators and focusing more on clean power.

BGRIM is planning to offer energy solutions to the growing data centre business in Thailand and continues to increase its power supply through new power plant development projects and asset acquisitions in potential countries.

Up to 136 billion baht is being allocated to plans to invest in electricity generation facilities and new businesses between 2024 and 2030, said Harald Link, president of B.Grimm Group.

BGRIM is in talks with data centre companies to pave the way for new cooperation.

"We aim to forge energy partnerships with data centre operators," said Nopadej Karnasuta, BGRIM's president for domestic market and industrial solutions.

BGRIM will initially spend 5-7 billion baht to support its work on the data centre business.

The company has joined hands with industrial estate developer Amata Corporation to provide energy solutions, including power supply management, for data centres in Amata Industrial Estate Chon Buri.

BGRIM plans to clinch power purchase agreements to supply 310 megawatts of electricity to data centres, said Mr Nopadej.

"The business plan of our partnership with data centre operators will be concluded within the first quarter of next year," he said.

In the power business, BGRIM wants to increase its total power supply to 10 gigawatts, up from 4GW from its power plants in 15 countries, said Mr Link.

The company intends to expand its investment in renewable power, including solar, wind and hydroelectric power, in Japan, South Korea, Southeast Asia and the US.

In 2025, the company expects to add 900MW of power supply, including electricity from asset acquisitions, to its portfolio.

"Our business direction throughout 2025 will be in line with a vision of 'empowering the world with kindness'," said Mr Link.

"We will seek opportunities by forging new business cooperation domestically and internationally."