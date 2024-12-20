Surat Thani hotels still reeling from recent floods

Rescuers help flood-hit residents move their belongings at Huai Dan village in Kanchanadit district of Surat Thani province on Dec 14. (Supapong Chaolan)

At least 20-30% of hotel occupancy in Surat Thani this month was wiped out because of flooding in the South, which affected more than 90% of the provincial tourism supply chain, according to the Tourism Council of Surat Thani.

Tourism operators urged the government to provide stimulus measures similar to the co-payment scheme offered for northern trips earlier this year to lift revenue during the high season.

Thiwat Chuenban, president of the Tourism Council of Surat Thani, said the flooding this month was the most severe disaster in several years.

He said floods during the past two weeks obstructed transport and inundated shops, hotels and tourism attractions in the area, such as Wat Phra Borommathat Chaiya, forcing the closure of a national park.

Mr Thiwat said while the situation in the province is improving, many hotels cannot fully reopen because they require major cleaning, with operations expected to resume within one week.

He said December is typically the high season, with occupancy rates of up to 90%, but hoteliers estimate a 60% occupancy rate due to the floods.

"It is rare to have such severe rainfall in December, as the monsoon season typically ends in November," said Mr Thiwat.

During the first 10 months this year, Surat Thani recorded 7.7 million visitors, a 27% increase year-on-year, generating 82.8 billion baht, up 21%, according to the Tourism and Sports Ministry.

He said the council will hold a meeting with the provincial Joint Public and Private Sector Consultative Committee about the restoration plan to welcome tourists back during the New Year holiday and in January, which is still high season.

Mr Thiwat said the government should offer a stimulus scheme similar to the "Travel North Half-Half" offered to flood-hit provinces in the North, aiming to revive the domestic market in the South, particularly for cross-regional trips.

The government should also revive the "We Travel Together" scheme as pledged, accelerating this programme as soon as possible, such as during Chinese New Year in January or during Songkran, which is a peak travel period for Thais.

The Tourism and Sports Ministry announced yesterday New Year's gifts to stimulate tourism, including promotions for certified homestays and local community tourism via the Tourism Department.

In addition, the Physical Education Department is providing a free Muay Thai class for both domestic and foreign tourists at the National Stadium.