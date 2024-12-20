Coffee Club allocates B60m to underpin expansion drive

Mrs Nongchanok says the company plans to spend over 60 million baht next year to expand and renovate its stores.

The Coffee Club, a subsidiary of Minor Food Group Plc, plans to invest more than 60 million baht next year to expand and renovate its stores.

"We are looking to open 4-5 new stores next year in Bangkok and other tourist destinations such as Phuket and Pattaya, as well as Vientiane in Laos," said Nongchanok Stananonth, general manager of The Coffee Club.

The budget for each new store is 7-8 million baht, she said.

The company also wants to refresh five of its existing stores, allocating 3-5 million baht for each renovation.

The company operates 42 stores, with 22 in Bangkok, 19 in tourist destinations such as Phuket, Krabi, Samui and Pattaya, and one in Luang Prabang, Laos.

This year Minor Food opened four new stores -- two in Bangkok and one each in Phuket and Pattaya.

The latest addition, located at Chulalongkorn Memorial Hospital's Faculty of Medicine, opened on Dec 12. This shop is scheduled to operate 24 hours, seven days a week from Dec 23.

On average, the new store attracts around 500 customers per day, with over 60% being hospital staff and college students, and the remaining 40% hospital visitors. The company expects the daily customer number at this location to reach 800.

The prices of some beverages and bakery items at this branch are 25-50% lower than other branches of The Coffee Club.

For example, the M-size Americano is priced at 60 baht for general visitors and 48 baht for hospital staff and college students, while an S-size Americano is around 120 baht at other branches.

Mrs Nongchanok said the company is committed to providing affordable options for hospital staff, college students and hospital visitors.

Moreover, it aims to attract more Thai customers, as its current customer portfolio consists of 60% foreigners and 40% Thais.

This customer distribution has influenced the company's overall performance, with sales growth in the first and fourth quarters of the year during the tourist season, while seeing a decline in the second and third quarters, she said.

By increasing the proportion of Thai customers, The Coffee Club aims to enhance its performance in the second and third quarters during the low season for tourism.