EGAT CIF Fund supports Green Refrigerants

The innovative technology in collaboration with UK and German Government to promote green cooling and reduce climate change impacts

Thailand is recognised as a major hub for the refrigeration industry, accredited as the world's top exporters of components and related products. However, synthetic refrigerants including Chlorofluorocarbons (CFCs) and Hydrochlorofluorocarbons (HCFCs) contribute disruption to the ozone layer with amplifying high global warming potential and climate change.

These emerging issues have been addressed to the promotion of a transition to green cooling technologies and natural refrigerants known as Hydrocarbons (HCs), which are energy-efficient and environmentally friendly.

The Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand (EGAT) and the German International Cooperation Agency (GIZ) established the EGAT Cooling Innovation Fund (CIF) in March 2021. This fund is supported by the budget allowance excess from the Thailand Refrigeration and Air Condition Nationally Appropriate Mitigation Actions (RAC NAMA) project, supported by the UK and German governments with aims to promote green cooling technologies. Over the past three years, the CIF has provided over 190 million baht in funding to various agencies and projects, expanding the green cooling innovation network.

Raising the Standard and Safety of Refrigerators Using Green Refrigerants

The CIF fund has supported the Electrical and Electronics Institute (EEI) with the procurement of equipment for laboratories enhancement. The laboratories are set to perform examination of safety and energy efficiency of refrigerators using natural refrigerants. The successful efficacy is assessed by vaccine storage units quality, and a natural refrigerant-based products certification. This includes promotion of proper disposal processes for air conditioners and refrigerants to perform hazardous waste products management in Thailand in order to reduce environmental impacts and electronic waste with sustainability.

Narat Sujirath, Director of EEI, stated, "The CIF fund is allocated for the infrastructure, including technology transfer, personnel development, and testing infrastructure, to build confidence among entrepreneurs."

Training on Proper Disposal of Air Conditioners and Refrigerants and Passing on Knowledge and Provision of Skilled Technicians

The CIF fund is in collaboration with leading educational institutions in Thailand to transfer knowledge on green cooling technology to vocational teachers and technicians. This includes the use of refrigerants, filling, and removing air and moisture from the system to help Thais use natural refrigerants correctly and safely.

Seventeen training centers for the safe use of natural refrigerants have been established nationwide, in collaboration with King Mongkut's University of Technology North Bangkok, the Department of Skill Development, and the Office of the Vocational Education Commission. Over 820 vocational teachers and skilled technicians have been trained to understand natural refrigerants and safely handle flammable refrigerants.

Promotion of Green Refrigerants among Thai consumers

The CIF fund has supported pilot projects exemplify on the promotion of natural refrigerants technology. These projects have boosted public awareness and gain access to the technology. The fund also supports the modification and installation of commercial freezers and display refrigerators, promotion of the use of energy-efficient refrigerators with a level 5 energy-saving label that use natural refrigerants.

Additionally, the green refrigerants promote proper disposal processes for air conditioners and refrigerants to helps reduce environmental impacts, risks on the ozone layer, and increases the energy efficiency of refrigerators by reducing energy consumption by 5-25%, and eventually lower electricity costs.

Dr. Anan Watcharapongwinich, Senior Director of Building Construction and Resource Management at CP Extra Public Company Limited, revealed “Makro and Lotus have pioneered the use of high-efficiency cooling systems (Water-Loop Cooling System) and high-efficiency refrigerants (Green Refrigerants), which have been found to reduce energy consumption by 14% and greenhouse gas emissions by 95%.”

Water-Loop Cooling System

Furthermore, the CIF fund supports various agencies in developing green cooling technologies, such as solar-powered refrigerator demonstration projects, ammonia-based cooling systems, and solar power generation systems with natural refrigerant air conditioning. The fund also collects and disseminates information and knowledge from CIF operations and other sources.

Over the past three years, the CIF fund’s activities are expected to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by over 40,000 tonnes of CO2 equivalent, helping Thailand’s air conditioning and refrigeration industry contribute to the country’s goal of achieving carbon neutrality.