Initiative promotes Thai fashion brands globally

Listen to this article

"The Creative Soft Power Fashion Community" (Show Pow) event runs from Saturday to Dec 23 at Em Glass, G floor at Emsphere shopping mall. Featuring over 100 Thai fashion brands, the event will also showcase a fashion show with fabulous ideas from new designers.

Thai fashion products hold significant business potential, but there is an urgent need to enhance public awareness, says the National Soft Power Development Subcommittee for Fashion.

Achara Umpujh, chairwoman of the subcommittee, emphasised that Thailand's fashion industry has highly skilled professionals who produce exceptional products.

For instance, Thailand's lapidaries are well-recognised worldwide for their excellent craftmanship in the jewellery sector. This highlights just one example of the exceptional skills available across the industry.

However, the country is currently recognised as a hub for original equipment manufacturing for foreign brands rather than creating and promoting its own brands, noted Ms Achara.

She stressed the importance of introducing local brands to international markets as well as encouraging locals to support and embrace Thai fashion brands.

To successfully expand Thai fashion products in the global arena, the industry needs to showcase the uniqueness of its products by focusing on producing outstanding, modern and high-quality designs rather than product quantity.

"Competing on cost alone is not sustainable since overseas production costs tend to be lower," she said.

With the rising global popularity of Thai films and TV series, Ms Achara suggested that there is an opportunity for collaboration between the Fashion Subcommittee and the Thai Film and TV Series Subcommittee, aiming to feature Thai fashion products within these productions.

Moreover, she said effective marketing and advertising are crucial to raising public awareness.

Engaging international influencers to promote Thai products could be a strategic approach for successfully entering foreign markets, she said.

To evaluate Thai fashion brands at the global level, the subcommittee organised a project called "Soft Power Fashion Thai".

With the support of the Department of Industrial Promotion, Ministry of Industry, the project has selected Thai fashion entrepreneurs to join the project and develop product quality through innovation while creating interest among both local and global consumer groups.

The project also organised a market test event in the Sukhumvit area, Bangkok, themed "Creative Soft Power Fashion Community" or "Show Pow".

"The event is expected to boost demand for Thai fashion products," she said.

Featuring more than 100 Thai fashion brands, the event will also feature fashion shows with creative ideas from new designers.

The Show Pow event runs from today to Dec 23 at Em Glass, G floor at EmSphere shopping mall.