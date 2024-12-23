BDI lines up national big data platform

Big Data Institute (BDI), a public organisation, is set to launch the initial phase of the national big data platform in 2025 through the further development of four existing key platforms -- the Health Link, Envi Link, Travel Link and the Smart Data Analytics platforms.

BDI president Tiranee Achalakul said the move will pave the way to transform the BDI to become the central intelligence organisation in the future. The launch of the national big data platform is part of the institute's strategic roadmap for 2025–27.

The BDI targets generating over 1 billion baht in combined economic, social and environmental impact via big data and related technologies in 2025. Moreover, it aims to create more than 10,000 new data-related jobs in 2025.

The draft of the strategic roadmap is under the review of the National Economic and Social Development Council.

The roadmap contains four key strategies: creating and utilising the national big data platform, promoting the creation of a data value chain, building a data talent pool, and advancing artificial intelligence (AI) development and utilisation.

Ms Tiranee said that next year the BDI will focus on expanding the connectivity of the Health Link national health data platform to cover more health units registered with the National Health Security Office, ensuring the link's nationwide coverage.

It will also expand coverage of Envi Link, the environmental data service platform for smart cities.

Moreover, it will expand the operation of the Travel Link national tourism intelligence platform to include additional key tourist destinations. The platform is entering its second phase of development.

It will foster the Smart Data Analytics platform, which is dedicated to advancing smart city development. The platform creates data solutions tailored to the specific characteristics of at least five additional provinces: Nan, Uttaradit, Ubon Ratchathani, Songkhla and Nakhon Si Thammarat.

"The four key platforms are being maximised and centralised to become the initial phase of the national big data platform in 2025," Ms Tiranee said.

"The primary objective of the national big data platform is to provide the government with a secure and centralised big data system, enabling seamless and safe data integration across agencies working on shared issues."

This will facilitate advanced data analysis and promote the broader utilisation of data in the future, Ms Tiranee said.

The BDI is actively supporting the incubation of skilled professionals in the public and private sectors.

She added that the Thai Large Language Model (ThaiLLM) project, funded by the Office of National Digital Economy and Society Commission, aims to develop and enhance language models using vast amounts of Thai-language sources.

The BDI, in collaboration with key partners such as the National Electronics and Computer Technology Center, Vidyasirimedhi Institute of Science and Technology, the Artificial Intelligence Entrepreneurs Association of Thailand, the Artificial Intelligence Association of Thailand, Chulalongkorn University and Mahidol University, is advancing the development of the ThaiLLM V.1 model.

The initial phase focuses on building a foundation model to enable further applications, along with specialised models tailored to healthcare and environmental sectors.