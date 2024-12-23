GC Joins Honeywell to Advance Carbon Capture Goals 

The partnership accelerates sustainable solutions to achieve Net Zero emissions and transition to a low-carbon organisation by 2050.

PTT Global Chemical Public Company Limited (GC), a global leader in the chemicals business for better living, has partnered with Honeywell, a world leader in carbon capture technology, through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to study and develop advanced carbon capture and utilisation technologies. This collaboration focuses on exploring the feasibility of applying Honeywell’s technology in Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS) processes at GC Group’s facilities, while leveraging Carbon Capture Utilisation (CCU) to support the goal of achieving Net Zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.

Mr. Pornsak Mongkoltrirat, Chief Operating Officer – Center of Excellence, PTT Global Chemical Public Company Limited (GC), stated, “GC is dedicated to sustainable business operations. Partnering with Honeywell brings cutting-edge, efficient technology to enhance competitiveness, drive sustainable growth, and balance environmental responsibilities. Our ultimate goal is to achieve Net Zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050 and transform into a low-carbon organisation. This knowledge exchange and innovation will deepen our understanding of industry needs and address sustainability challenges more effectively.”

Ms. Tsui Tsui Young, Regional General Manager (Asia-Pacific) at Honeywell UOP, added, “Honeywell, a global leader in carbon capture technology, enables the capture and storage of up to 15 million tons of carbon dioxide (CO2) annually. Our collaboration with GC supports Thailand’s carbon neutrality ambitions and lays the groundwork for future regional projects.”