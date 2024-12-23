PTT achieves world’s top in S&P Global’s Corporate Sustainability Assessment

PTT Plc has been ranked as the world’s top company in S&P Global’s Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA) for the Oil & Gas Upstream & Integrated (OGX) industry group. The announcement was made by Dr. Kongkrapan Intarajang, Chief Executive Officer and President of PTT, highlighting the company’s steadfast commitment to sustainability.

PTT has also secured its place as a member of the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI) World Index and Emerging Market Index for the 13th consecutive year. This achievement underscores PTT’s dedication to its vision of “Together for Sustainable Thailand, Sustainable World,” and its adherence to the principle of a “Balanced and Sustainable Approach” across economic, social, and environmental dimensions.

Dr. Kongkrapan emphasised PTT’s mission to ensure Thailand’s energy security, support national growth, and actively reduce greenhouse gas emissions as part of its comprehensive sustainability strategy.

In addition to PTT’s recognition, several companies within the PTT Group were also named DJSI members, including PTT Exploration and Production Public Company Limited, Thai Oil Plc, IRPC Plc, PTT Global Chemical Plc, Global Power Synergy Plc and PTT Oil and Retail Business Plc.

The DJSI is a globally respected benchmark comprising over 3,500 leading companies that excel in sustainable development practices. The selection process involves a rigorous Corporate Sustainability Assessment conducted by S&P Global, which evaluates companies’ performance across economic, environmental, and social criteria. DJSI is widely recognized by institutional investors and funds as a reliable measure of corporate sustainability.

This milestone reaffirms PTT’s leadership in driving sustainable practices within Thailand and beyond, setting a benchmark for excellence in sustainability in the global energy sector.