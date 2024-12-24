Medical & beauty offers top prospects

Medical and beauty, cloud services and cybersecurity services have been listed among the leading sunrise industries in 2025, according to the University of the Thai Chamber of Commerce (UTCC).

Thanavath Phonvichai, president of the UTCC, revealed the "Top 10 Rising and Declining Businesses" ranking for 2025.

These projections stem from an economic outlook for Thailand next year, which anticipates a growth rate of around 3% in 2025.

Key drivers include the tourism recovery, investments by global tech giants, Thailand's partnership with Brics and the government's stimulus policies.

However, challenges persist such as prolonged geopolitical conflicts, high household debt, US policy direction under the new administration and uncertainty concerning natural disasters.

The report highlights that medical and beauty businesses are leading the way thanks to the government's visa-free policy and the booming medical tourism market that attracts large numbers of foreign visitors.

Additionally, an aged population and Thailand's ambition to establish itself as a regional healthcare hub are driving this sector's success.

Cloud services are also on the rise, driven by the ongoing expansion of Thailand's digital economy, a surge in online transactions and the emergence of AI and Internet of Things technologies.

At the same time, the increasing threat of cyber-attacks is heightening demand for cybersecurity services as organisations strive to protect sensitive information.

The following sector is related to social media, online entertainment and influencers, as consumers integrate the internet into their daily routines for work, shopping and leisure.

E-commerce, soft power initiatives such as popular Thai series and films, advertising and online media are ranked third, driven by supportive government policies and evolving consumer habits favouring online platforms.

Event management, comprising concerts, trade shows and entertainment related to alcoholic beverages, takes fourth spot.

Spirituality-related businesses such as amulets and services such as quick loans and pawn shops are ranked fifth. As economic and social uncertainties loom, people increasingly seek spiritual solutions, while services addressing living costs and stringent bank lending conditions are gaining traction.