Osotspa records big jump in S&P score

Osotspa demonstrated its commitment to carbon neutrality by achieving a score of 83 out of 100 in S&P Global's Corporate Sustainability Assessment in the beverage industry category, a significant improvement on 65, which it scored in 2023.

Osotspa Pcl, Thailand's leading beverage company, has reaffirmed its commitment to achieving carbon neutrality by securing higher scores in S&P Global's Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA) in the beverage industry category.

This year, the company scored 83 out of 100, a significant jump from the 65 it earned in 2023.

This progress underscores the company's strong dedication to environmental, social, and governance (ESG) principles, focusing on ESG factors, highlighting its focus on sustainable business practices.

"Our strategy is focused on transitioning to a low-carbon society and implementing energy-efficient production processes to cater to the needs of current and future consumers," said Wannipa Bhakdibutr, chief executive of Osotspa.

She added that the company's commitment to innovation is crucial in addressing consumer demands, reinforcing Osotspa's leadership in sustainability and contributing to a brighter future for all stakeholders.

This success aligns with its "ACT framework", which refers to achievement, consumer focus and teamwork.

This framework emphasises delivering on consumer needs and fostering a collaborative work environment while sustainably prioritising community, economic and environmental development.

Earlier this year, Osotspa received a Sustainability Yearbook 2024 award and was the sole beverage company in Thailand recognised as an "Industry Mover" by S&P Global. This highlights Osotspa's commitment to achieving its carbon neutrality goal by 2050.