Binance backs Thaksin's Bitcoin proposal

Listen to this article

An artist's impression shows a hand holding a visual representation of the symbol for Bitcoin. Mr Nirun pointed out that many of the risks typically associated with cryptocurrency lie in "uncharted territory".

Former premier Thaksin Shinawatra's proposal for a pilot Bitcoin payment project is a positive step to boost Thailand's competitiveness and attractiveness to tech-savvy visitors, but it first needs the Bank of Thailand to thoroughly study the risks of such a move, says the Thai unit of Binance -- the world's leading cryptocurrency platform.

Nirun Fuwattananukul, chief executive of Gulf Binance, said the ex-prime minister's suggestion of using Phuket as a Bitcoin sandbox for tourism is extremely positive for the digital asset industry.

"It reflects not only the momentum of global crypto adoption but also demonstrates that leaders at the highest level are embracing these transformative technologies. As more countries adopt digital assets and cryptocurrencies, Thailand must not be left behind," he said.

"Given our country's reliance on tourism and foreign inflows, integrating cryptocurrencies into Phuket's economy could align well with Thailand's strategic strengths, potentially attracting tech-savvy visitors and investors," Mr Nirun added.

In his view, cryptocurrencies are still a relatively new and evolving asset class, and they come with inherent risks, including volatility, security concerns and regulatory challenges. Many of these risks remain uncharted territory.

"Implementing a sandbox approach is a prudent strategy. It provides a controlled environment where regulatory authorities can closely monitor and assess the implications, while businesses and consumers gain practical experience."

This approach ensures that any risks are thoroughly understood and managed before considering broader nationwide adoption, he told the Bangkok Post.

"A successful pilot project in Phuket could position Thailand as a regional leader in digital innovation. It could enhance our global reputation as a progressive nation ready to embrace the future of finance while maintaining a responsible and regulated approach," he said.

According to Mr Nirun, Bitcoin payments are already being implemented in many countries, such as the US and Japan. Thailand can learn from these countries' experiences and tailor a solution that fits its unique context.

But unlike the US or Japan, Thailand operates under a restricted currency system, he noted.

"Introducing Bitcoin or other cryptocurrencies as a payment method could have implications for monetary flow and the Bank of Thailand's ability to manage economic stability. This makes it crucial for the central bank to thoroughly study the risks and benefits associated with such a move," he said.

Key areas of consideration include the potential impact on currency controls, capital flows and monetary policy. For instance, if crypto payments were widely adopted without adequate safeguards, it could disrupt traditional financial mechanisms or challenge the central bank's ability to monitor and regulate economic activities.

At the same time, regulatory updates would be necessary to make this initiative a reality.

Currently, payment systems fall under the jurisdiction of the central bank, while digital assets are regulated by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). So far, the Bank of Thailand prohibits the use of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies as a form of payment.

This means a collaborative discussion between the central bank and the SEC would be required to align their regulations and establish a framework to manage this initiative effectively, said Mr Nirun.

He said key considerations would include addressing consumer protection, anti-money laundering measures, and the potential impact on Thailand's financial stability.

"The regulatory framework would also need to ensure that crypto payments operate within the country's existing monetary policies and currency controls."

The initiative will require coordination between regulators, industry players and policymakers to strike the right balance between innovation and risk management to create a well-structured approach, said Mr Nirun.