Topical topics in 2024

As 2024 approaches its close, many stories that created headlines this year remain unresolved, leaving concerns, hopes and doubts among both the government and business community.

The Bangkok Post has selected five news stories that have generated heated debate this year and have had a significant impact on the financial, manufacturing, property, automotive and tourism sectors in the form of a year-end review.

Whether it be the appointment of a new chairman of the Bank of Thailand board, the deluge of low cost imports from China, the reduction in headcounts among car manufacturers, changes to the country's land ownership laws, or targets for foreign tourist arrivals -- all these topics still require the close attention of the authorities and entrepreneurs.

New BoT chair yet to be resolved

The selection process for a new board chairman of the Bank of Thailand has been marked by delays and controversy.

Scheduled meetings were postponed amid rising concerns over potential political interference after reports suggested the government intended to propose its own candidate to succeed Porametee Vimolsiri, whose term ends next October.

Former commerce minister Kittiratt Na-Ranong is widely regarded as a leading contender for the position.

Mr Kittiratt previously served as deputy leader and chief economic strategist for the Pheu Thai Party. He has been critical of the central bank’s interest rate policy and its regulatory independence.

Mr Kittiratt was previously nominated as an advisor to former premier Srettha Thavisin.

Several groups, including the Economics for Society Group — comprising 227 economists and four former Bank of Thailand governors (Pridiyathorn Devakula, Tarisa Watanagase, Prasarn Trairatvorakul, and Veerathai Santiprabhob) — in late October had expressed their opposition to Mr Kittiratt’s appointment. They argue that the board chairman of the central bank should remain independent of political influence.

Protesters, including supporters of the late revered monk Luangta Maha Bua Yannasampanno, gathered in November outside the Bank of Thailand’s headquarters to submit letters opposing what they viewed as political interference in the central bank.

The selection committee, chaired by Satit Limpongpan, had to postpone its meetings to choose the new chairman three times, starting on Oct 8. The process culminated in the final meeting on Nov 11, which ironically concluded without revealing the name of the selected candidate.

Although the committee has not officially disclosed the name of the new chair, Mr Kittiratt remains highly likely to be appointed as expected.

There were three candidates for the position. The Finance Ministry proposed Mr Kittiratt, while the central bank nominated Kulit Sombatsiri, a former energy permanent secretary, and Surapon Nitikraipot, president of the Thammasat University Council and an independent director of PTT Plc.

Finance Minister Pichai Chunhavajira recently said he had already received the list of candidates from the selection committee and insisted they were still being reviewed by the Finance Ministry for compliance with the qualifications.

The review process adheres strictly to the criteria outlined in the regulations and does not consider public opinion, which may be against the nomination, said Mr Pichai.

According to the 2008 regulations governing the selection process for qualified individuals to serve as the chairman or board members of the Bank of Thailand, Section 16 outlines eight prohibitive qualifications.

These include: being incapacitated or quasi-incapacitated; being bankrupt or having been declared bankrupt; having been sentenced to prison by a final court decision (except for negligence or minor offences); and holding or having held a political position, unless they have been out of office for at least a year.

New measures reshape property landscape

The government’s proposal to extend land leases to 99 years and increase the foreign ownership quota in condos from 49% to 75% has emerged as one of the hottest issues in the real estate sector in 2024.

This ambitious move is expected to have profound implications for the property market, foreign investment and the overall economic landscape, including resistance from many Thai people who are concerned that Thai citizens may no longer be able to afford property.

Currently, foreigners are allowed to own only up to 49% of a condo building, with the rest reserved for Thai nationals.

The proposed increase in the foreign ownership limit to 75% would significantly open up opportunities for foreign buyers.

This change aims to attract international investment, which could draw much-needed capital into the real estate sector, where local demand remains weak due to the challenging economic conditions and difficulties in securing home loans.

The proposed 99-year land lease extension is another significant shift in policy. Under the current law, land in Thailand can be leased for a maximum period of 30 years, with the possible renewal for an additional term of 30 years.

This limitation has long been a barrier for both Thai and foreign investors, especially those looking to build long-term investments, such as residential and commercial properties.

By extending the lease period to 99 years, the government is aiming to provide greater security to investors, particularly from overseas, and encourage long-term investments in the country.

The proposal is seen as a direct response to changing dynamics in the global economy.

Geopolitical shifts and tensions between several countries have prompted foreign investors to seek safer alternatives in Southeast Asia, with Thailand emerging as an attractive option due to its appeal.

By allowing greater foreign involvement in the real estate sector, the government anticipates to bolster the economy and position Thailand as a leading destination for international investors.

For the Thai property market, these measures could drive demand, particularly in prime locations in cities like Bangkok and Phuket, which are already experiencing strong foreign interest.

The potential increase in foreign investment could stimulate growth in both residential and commercial properties, leading to job creation and infrastructure development.

However, critics of the proposal have raised concerns about the potential impact on local buyers, fearing that an influx of foreign buyers could drive up property prices.

The government will need to carefully balance the interests of both local and foreign investors to ensure sustainable growth in the real estate sector.

In 2024, these proposed changes have generated intense debate, with both real estate professionals and the public closely watching the government’s next move. If approved, these reforms could reshape the Thai property market for years to come.

The proposed hike in the foreign ownership limit would open up opportunities for foreign buyers.

Tourism revenue misses target despite state initiatives

Despite being regarded as a key driver for economic growth, in 2024 the tourism industry missed its target with weaker revenue than projected.

The “Ignite Thailand Tourism” campaign was the government’s flagship policy this year, but Tourism and Sports Minister Sorawong Thienthong admitted that Thailand will likely miss the 3-trillion-baht target.

The government started many initiatives to facilitate tourist flows, notably the visa-free scheme for visitors from 93 countries, launching a Destination Thailand Visa, and exempting the use of TM6 forms at land borders.

The administration also pledged to attract more festivals, extending the Songkran celebration to a month, before closing the year with the Winter Festival, a series of celebrations during November and December.

Unfortunately, such efforts were not enough to fully resume travel sentiment as tourism expenditure was severely hit by numerous factors, particularly among domestic tourists and key markets like China and Japan.

The flow of tourists was also disrupted by the Northern floods in September and the recent Southern floods, which started in late November.

Chamnan Srisawat, president of the Tourism Council of Thailand (TCT), said the sluggish economy and high household debt had impacted domestic travel, while those with sufficient funds had preferred to take overseas trips instead, especially to Japan and China, which offer visa-free entry for Thais.

Meanwhile, inconsistent politics, as witnessed by cabinet changes under two prime ministers and three tourism ministers, also hampered the economic sentiment.

Mr Chamnan said the government’s desire to boost tourism in second-tier cities has not yet been successful, as most of them are promoted via seasonal events without new manmade and facilities development to sustain the growth in the long run.

On the supply side, foreign nominees reaping the benefits of tourism growth and illegal accommodation have also been an ongoing problem, preventing the local economy from prospering.

TCT hopes the situation will improve next year, thanks to more economic stimulus schemes, increasing numbers of flights, and the anticipated We Travel Together scheme that could boost domestic tourism.

Mr Chamnan also urged the government to fulfil its promise to develop and upgrade tourism supply, starting construction of new attractions and entertainment complexes, and not only holding world-class festivals.

A tour boat makes its way along the Chao Phraya River, passing the iconic Wat Arun. Apichart Jinakul

Producers struggle as Chinese goods flood the market

Thailand not only faced severe flooding in 2024, but was also flooded with cheap imports, leaving many local manufacturers struggling to keep their businesses afloat.

The Office of Industrial Economics attributed the tougher competition to foreign sellers who increasingly gained market share in the country. Combined with weak consumer purchasing power and high household debt, this resulted in a dip in the 2024 Manufacturing Production Index (MPI).

Officials estimated the MPI would contract by 1.6% this year, with GDP growth in the industrial sector at -1%.

Many people bought cheap imported products rather than locally made items in 2024.

The private sector said these low-cost imports mainly come from Chinese entrepreneurs who often sell the items via online platforms.

The influx of Chinese products into Southeast Asia is harming Thailand’s trade, reducing its market share in the region and leading to a trade deficit with China, according to the Joint Standing Committee on Commerce, Industry and Banking (JSCCIB).

During the first half of 2024, imports of Chinese products increased by 7.12% year-on-year, with a value of US$37.5 billion, leading to a trade deficit of $19.9 billion, a year-on-year increase of 15.6%.

In Southeast Asia, the market share of Thai electrical appliances fell to 11.5% in the first quarter of 2024, down from 12.7% year-on-year, while the market share of Thai-made cars fell to 18.7% for the period, dipping from 20.9%.

Without government measures to protect Thailand against Chinese products, many local firms are likely to shut down, warned Payong Srivanich, chairman of the Thai Bankers’ Association, a key JSCCIB member.

Various state agencies, led by the Commerce Ministry, are addressing the issue. They plan to sign a memorandum of understanding with e-commerce platforms by early 2025 to remove substandard imported products from their platforms.

The Customs Department offered help by imposing the 7% value-added tax on imports valued at less than 1,500 baht to slow their sales, while the Thai Industrial Standard Institute increased the monthly inspection of products listed on online platforms.

Port officials make a routine inspection at Laem Chabang Port. Increased inspection of imported products is among measures to protect Thailand against substandard items. Apichart Jinakul

Workforce shrinks amid slump in sales

Employment in Thailand’s automotive industry is on the decline, with key automakers announcing plans to reduce their headcounts this year amid sluggish domestic car sales.

In November, Japanese manufacturer Nissan Motor said it would cut or transfer 1,000 jobs in the country under a plan to scale down production in Southeast Asia, according to media reports.

The Yokohama-based firm needs to improve its work structure for greater efficiency, said Toshihiro Fujiki, president of Nissan Motor (Thailand).

Likewise, Suzuki Motor Corporation announced in June it would close its car manufacturing base in Rayong by the end of 2025, opting to import electric cars instead as part of a plan to review the company’s global production structure.

The move would reduce the company’s headcount by roughly 1,000 employees, said Wallop Treererkngam, executive vice-president of Suzuki Motor (Thailand).

He said more layoffs in the automotive industry are possible if stagnant domestic sales persist.

The Federation of Thai Industries (FTI) attributed the significant drop in car sales to banks and finance firms’ stricter criteria in the granting of auto loans for fear of non-performing loans amid concerns over the high level of household debt in the country.

Though the Bank of Thailand said total household debt represented 89.8% of GDP in the second quarter of this year, down from 90.8% in the first quarter, the debt-to-GDP ratio remains high.

There are 700,000 to 800,000 workers in the automotive, auto parts and electronic component supply chain in Thailand, according to the FTI.

In addition to the debt issue, changes in automotive technology are also affecting employment.

The shift away from internal combustion engine (ICE)-powered vehicles to electric vehicles has had a negative impact on auto parts manufacturers that are already accustomed to components produced for ICE cars, said Surapong Paisitpatanapong, vice-chairman of the FTI and spokesman for the club.