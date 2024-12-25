KAsset aims to manage assets worth B2tn by 2027

Kasikorn Asset Management (KAsset) aims to achieve total assets under management (AUM) of 2 trillion baht by 2027 after achieving a record net inflow of over 100 billion baht this year.

In 2024, KAsset recorded a robust performance with the highest net inflows since the company's inception and a total AUM of 1.7 trillion baht, said executive chairman Win Phromphaet.

A significant driver of this success has been the launch of the K-Wealth Plus Series, a mixed mutual fund offering portfolios with three distinct risk levels.

This innovative fund series has attracted considerable investor interest, with a total of 30 billion baht invested so far.

The company's bond funds, designed for low-risk investors, attracted investments tallying 60 billion baht, supported by declining interest rates and an attractive average yield of 2-3%.

Its strong performance is attributed to the company's emphasis on detailed debt instrument analysis, resulting in high-quality low-risk assets.

Additionally, foreign investment funds (FIFs) have gained significant traction, drawing around 10 billion baht in new investment. Funds invested in Vietnam, India and the US have drawn significant interest from investors, particularly new investors, said Mr Win.

Currently, the company maintains its leading position in the mutual fund segment and ranks second overall in the industry in terms of total AUM.

"KAsset targets annual growth of 100 billion baht in terms of AUM," he said, adding that the company anticipates foreign equity funds, particularly those focused on developed markets, will continue to attract investors as they offer higher returns than funds invested in Thai equities.

Foreign stock markets, particularly the US, presents stronger growth prospects than the Thai bourse over the coming year.

This optimism is supported by expectations of the Federal Reserve easing interest rates further in 2025, along with president-elect Donal Trump adjusting import tariffs with trading partners and reducing corporate income tax domestically.

KAsset projects the Stock Exchange of Thailand index to finish at above 1,400 points this year.

In 2025, the bourse is expected to trade in a range of 1,300 and 1,550 points, with an average price-to-earnings ratio of 95 baht per share. Listed companies' earnings per share are anticipated to grow 5-7% next year.

Foreign equities, particularly those of the US, would continue to perform well. Real estate investment trusts in Thailand are also appealing as they stand to benefit from falling interest rates, particularly those involved in overseas data centres and office rental businesses.

For Thai equities, the focus will be on high-dividend stocks such as banking and telecommunications stocks, Mr Win said.