SIM card bulk buying rules to curb scams

Current regulations need clarification and tightening to prevent abuse, says regulator

Listen to this article

Police check seized SIM cards following the arrest of three Chinese nationals and a Thai man with about 2,000 new SIM cards in Muang district of Tak province on June 10 this year. (Police photo)

Authorities are looking to regulate bulk SIM card purchases in a bid to prevent call centre scams targeting Thais, according to the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC).

The move follows the police seizure of 200,000 SIM cards linked to a Chinese call centre gang. Currently, no restrictions exist for corporate entities purchasing SIM cards in bulk for resale, except for a rule requiring users holding more than five numbers to register them.

The NBTC aims to address the issue gradually to avoid inconveniencing consumers and disrupting businesses, said Pol Gen Nathathorn Prousoontorn, an NBTC member.

“In the past, free SIM card distribution was widespread,” he said. “Some cards ended up in IoT (Internet of Things) devices, GPS trackers, or pocket WiFi, later falling into the wrong hands. Others were sold to tourists or resold abroad.”

Initial investigations showed all the 200,000 seized SIM cards were prepaid, some intentionally registered without clear user identities. Unregistered SIM card sales have historically hindered law enforcement, especially near borders where foreign SIMs are used illegally, he said.

In response, the Ministry of Digital Economy and Society has proposed amendments to the Royal Decree on Measures for Prevention and Suppression of Technology Crimes.

The revised law would require mobile operators and banks to take greater responsibility, such as notifying account holders of suspicious transactions or verifying buyer identities before selling SIM cards.

Countries like Singapore and Australia have enacted similar regulations, even extending accountability to social media platforms, said Pol Gen Nathathorn.

The anti-technology crime subcommittee of the NBTC has also agreed to stricter regulations for SMS messages with links attached. This policy is expected to take effect early next year to provide timely protection for the public