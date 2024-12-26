Onshore petroleum auction set to be held

Listen to this article

Authorities are calling for bids for onshore petroleum exploration and production in nine areas in the Northeast and central region for the first time in 17 years to increase domestic petroleum supply.

This Round 25 auction is expected to lead to long-term national energy security and generate investment worth US$70 million in the petroleum industry, said the Department of Mineral Fuels.

"We have not called bids for new onshore petroleum projects since 2007. The new round of bidding provides an opportunity for Thai people to continually use oil and gas produced in the country," said director-general Warakorn Brahmopala.

The department yesterday invited Thai and foreign energy companies to join the auction, but it has yet to reveal the date of the auction.

Up to seven of the nine targeted areas are located in the northeastern provinces of Nong Bua Lam Phu, Udon Thani, Khon Kaen, Sakon Nakhon, Kalasin, Maha Sarakham, Yasothon, Amnat Charoen, Chaiyaphum, Nakhon Ratchasima, Buri Ram, Roi Et and Surin.

The remaining two blocks are in Phetchabun, Lopburi, Ratchaburi, Kanchanaburi, Nakhon Pathom and Suphan Buri in the Central Plains.

The nine areas cover a total area of 33,444.64 square kilometres.

"The new auction will also be part of the effort to stimulate the economy as the petroleum business brings royalties and tax to the government and creates jobs for local people," said Mr Warakorn.

At present, Thailand has seven onshore petroleum blocks, with combined production capacity of between 33,000-34,000 barrels a day, according to the Department of Mineral Fuels.

Six of them are in Kamphaeng Phet's Lan Krabue district, Chiang Mai's Fang district, Phetchabun's Wichian Buri district, Suphan Buri's U Thong district, Nakhon Pathom's Kamphaeng Saen district, and Khon Kaen's Nam Phong district.

The other is the Sinphuhorm block, which covers parts of Khon Kaen and Udon Thani.

PTT Exploration and Production Plc (PTTEP), the petroleum drilling arm of national oil and gas conglomerate PTT Plc, is operating the Sirikit block in Kamphaeng Phet, the country's largest onshore oil field.

PTTEP said earlier that it sees potential to increase production in the Sirikit block.