Feb 1 launch for Centara villas in Maldives

The Atollia by Centara Hotels & Resorts features the elegant Centara Grand Lagoon Resort Maldives and the vibrant Centara Mirage Lagoon Resort Maldives, offering a blend of luxury and lively experiences.

Centara Hotels & Resorts, Thailand's leading hotel operator, has announced the formal opening of Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives next year on Feb 1.

Featuring 142 spacious beachfront villas, located within The Atollia by Centara Hotels & Resorts, Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives blends signature Thai-inspired hospitality with authentic Maldivian allure through a collection of thoughtfully curated experiences, excursions and complimentary nights.

Guests can book four nights while paying for three or book seven nights and pay for five when booking from now until March 31, 2025, for stays between Feb 1-Oct 15, 2025.

Centara Hotels & Resorts has 92 properties spanning all major Thai destinations plus the Maldives, Vietnam, Laos, China, Japan, Oman, Qatar, Turkey and the United Arab Emirates.

Centara's portfolio comprises six brands -- Centara Reserve, Centara Boutique Collection, Centara Grand, Centara, Centara Life, and COSI Hotels -- ranging from luxury island retreats and upscale family resorts to affordable lifestyle concepts.