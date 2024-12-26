GenAI poses threat to skills development

Listen to this article

Experts say the skills people, and especially children and young people, should possess during the AI era are cognitive skills related to the ability to think, analyse, solve problems and work with AI.

People's increasing dependence on generative artificial intelligence (GenAI) could result in them losing out when it comes to developing important reading, writing and analytical skills in the future, according to experts.

Their biggest concern is that new generations of children who will have grown up with GenAI may lose the opportunity to nurture such vital skills.

The experts were sharing views on the GenAI trend during the AI Governance Webinar held recently by the AI Governance Centre, which operates under the Electronic Transactions Development Agency.

They said the skills that everyone should possess in the AI era, particularly children and young people, are cognitive skills related to the ability to think, analyse, solve problems and work with AI.

The other vital skills are an ability to ask questions or generate prompts to AI in order for AI to create the best possible output.

Skills that have become increasingly important are emotional intelligence and emotional management which are the skills AI has yet to be able to acquire.

According to the experts, relying too heavily on AI could affect people and it is important to use the technology with both awareness and governance.

The overall economy needs to see a balance between the benefits and the risks in order to use GenAI appropriately, responsibly and with the greatest benefit, based on ethics and good governance among all parties including developers, users and regulators.

Currently, Thailand does not have any laws directly related to the use of AI but there are other laws to deal with sensitive issues, such as copyright laws, the Personal Data Protection Act and cybersecurity laws.

According to the experts, among the risks pertaining to AI is confabulation. This is when AI creates results or responses that seem believable but are incorrect, which can lead to misunderstandings and can even lead users to make incorrect decisions.

The second risk is discrimination. As the data used to train GenAI may have hidden biases or stereotypes, this causes GenAI to produce biased results.

Third is using GenAI to create images or even text that may contain copyright infringement issues.

Fourth is a violation of personal data and privacy. If there are no strict controls, AI might disclose personal data or corporate data without gaining permission.