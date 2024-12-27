Centel awarded top ESG rating

Mr Thaschai represented the company in receiving a prestigious certificate for achieving an AAA rating in the SET ESG Ratings 2024.

Centara Hotels & Resorts (Centel) has achieved an AAA rating in the Stock Exchange of Thailand's (SET) ESG Ratings 2024.

Thaschai Phattanagosai, assistant vice-president for corporate risk, legal and sustainability at Centara Hotels & Resorts, proudly stated that the company had received a prestigious certificate for achieving the AAA rating in the SET's ESG Ratings 2024.

This distinguished rating underscores Centel's unwavering commitment to sustainability and its significant positive impact on environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors.

Among 56 companies from various business segments, Centel stood out by earning the AAA rating, a clear testament to the company's exceptional performance in sustainability across economic, social, environmental and governance dimensions.