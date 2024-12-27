Rating upgrade reflects Gulf's strong fundamentals

Tris Rating's upgrade is said to reflect a positive view of Gulf Energy Development's amalgamation with Intouch Holdings.

Gulf Energy Development Plc has been assigned an A+ corporate credit rating and an A rating for its senior unsecured debentures, with its outlook upgraded from "stable" to "positive" by Tris Rating Co.

The upgrade reflects a positive view of the company's amalgamation with Intouch Holdings Plc (INTUCH).

Tris also commented that following the amalgamation, the new company (NewCo) will have a stronger financial position, including highly predictable cash flows and well-diversified investments.

Yupapin Wangviwat, deputy chief executive and chief financial officer of Gulf, said the A+ corporate credit rating and upgraded positive outlook reflected the company's strong financial standing, stable cash flow, low-risk business model, diversified business portfolio and effective financial management.

The upgrade from a stable to positive outlook demonstrates Tris's confidence in the company's growth potential following the amalgamation with INTUCH, particularly NewCo's strengthened financial position with a lower debt-to-equity ratio.

This development not only paves the way for potential credit rating upgrades but also opens opportunities for expanded investments, enabling the company to access competitive financing options to support long-term growth.

Gulf also plans to issue additional bonds worth 25-30 billion baht early next year.

Recently, Gulf also received an AAA rating in the Stock Exchange of Thailand's ESG Ratings 2024 in the resources category.

This marks Gulf's sixth consecutive year of inclusion in the list of sustainable stocks, underscoring the company's commitment to sustainable business practices.

This commitment is built on strong corporate governance, comprehensive risk management and the integration of environmental, social and governance principles into business operations.