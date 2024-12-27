CareConnect aims to promote equity

In the current educational landscape, where students with diverse learning needs often feel left out, a Thai teenager is determined to break down the barriers through the creation of an online platform to provide educational resources to students with learning disabilities worldwide.

Adia Pudtalsri, a 17-year-old Thai student, has created the CareConnect platform, which offers animated video lessons and worksheets for students around the world.

Miss Adia said she developed an early interest in supporting students with diverse learning needs after noticing disparities among her peers in completing tasks in elementary school.

As she progressed through her education, she saw the challenges intensify due to standardised curriculums and assessments.

With a strong commitment to equity and inclusion, she sought to provide resources and accommodations to help all students thrive.

Miss Adia created the CareConnect platform to aid students with learning disabilities around the world.

"Equity and inclusion are two values I prioritise. Every student deserves an equal chance to flourish, and each student should receive the necessary resources and accommodations to ensure they do so," she said.

With her parents' support, Miss Adia began creating and distributing accessible educational workbooks in mathematics and English to underfunded schools in Thailand, aiming to empower students with learning disabilities.

In 2023, she launched her online platform, CareConnect, where she designs and develops all the resources based on research and strategies supported by professional teaching coaches.

The resources on the platform include phonics and literacy materials that adhere to the Orton-Gillingham approach, aimed at enhancing student learning.

Meanwhile, the numeracy resources utilise visual aids and representations to clarify mathematical concepts.

She said all her materials should be informative and enjoyable for the learners.

CareConnect now has over 3,000 users from 19 countries and partners with numerous schools in rural areas of Bangkok.

Apart from the platform, Miss Adia also conducts workshops. She regularly hosts sensory play workshops at special education needs schools in Bangkok, organising activities promoting students' cognitive development.

Through hosting workshops, she said it is essential to provide tailored educational resources and foster an inclusive learning environment.

"Adapting learning materials is essential, but establishing a supportive atmosphere is just as crucial. We must remind students that differences in learning styles aren't flaws to be concealed but strengths to be celebrated. By doing so, students will be encouraged to develop a positive attitude to learning," she said.

Miss Adia aims to enhance her CareConnect platform by adding more lessons and resources and wants to broaden the variety of subjects available.

She envisions that with additional support and more flexible resources, every student can excel in the classroom no matter their abilities, paving the way for a more inclusive future.