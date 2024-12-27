New PDP touts greater use of clean energy

A floating solar farm operated by Egat at the Sirindhorn Dam in the northeastern province of Ubon Ratchathani.

Thailand is stepping up efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions with the launch of the new power development plan (PDP) to promote greater use of clean energy.

The PDP, which includes the latest versions of the oil plan, the gas plan, the alternative energy plan and the energy efficiency plan, forms part of the National Energy Plan, designated to be enforced from 2024 to 2037.

The National Energy Plan is expected to generate 2.9 trillion baht in capital spending over the 13-year period, with most of the money set to come from renewable energy development and some investment in fossil-fuel power plants, according to an official at the Energy Ministry who requested anonymity.

Fossil fuels are still required for power generation, but their usage will be decreased.

Under the PDP, the proportion of coal and gas is set to decrease to 48% of total fuel use by 2037, down from nearly 80% early this year, while renewable energy should comprise 51%, up from 20% at the end of last year.

The 20% share includes hydropower imported from Laos.

The other 1% comes from nuclear energy and new energy solutions aimed at reducing fossil fuel usage and saving electricity.

Solar energy is set to be a key factor to reduce carbon dioxide emissions.

The PDP will accelerate solar energy development, with power generation capacity estimated to reach at least 1,000 megawatts, said the official.

The plan does not include floating solar panels which will be separately developed by the Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand (Egat).

Egat plans to install floating solar farms, with 2,700MW in capacity, at its reservoirs nationwide between 2025 and 2029.

Authorities are keen to boost clean energy usage after former premier Prayut Chan-o-cha announced in 2021 at the 26th UN Climate Change Conference that Thailand would be more aggressive in addressing climate change, striving to reach carbon neutrality, a balance between carbon dioxide emissions and absorption, by 2050, along with a net-zero target, a balance between greenhouse gas emissions and absorption, by 2065.